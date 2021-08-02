



Google Drive is a great cloud storage service that makes it easy to share and collaborate on files.

However, the ability to share files with anyone without the need for explicit permission gives spammers a chance.

Also, when looking for shared items, it can be difficult to classify files from all spam.

In addition to good old spam, some attackers try to seduce users with malicious files. This is often an easy way to distribute malware to Google Drive.

Therefore, to combat the distribution of spam and malware, Google has introduced the ability to block users on Google Drive. This article will walk you through the steps to block and unblock users in Google Drive.

What you need to know before blocking users

The blocking feature is simple, but there are some things you should know before proceeding.

You can only block users who share files with you (explicit email-based blocking is not available). If blocked, you will not be able to access the shared files. Blocked users cannot share files. To share a file with a blocked user (or to allow the user to share the file), you must unblock the user. If you’re using Google for Work / School, you can’t block users in your domain.

Note that in addition to these pointers, if you block someone, they will not be able to interact through other Google applications / services.

This means that if you block a user in Google Drive, they will not be able to share anything through Google Pay, Google Maps, YouTube and other services.

Here’s how to block users in Google Drive

If you are using a desktop or laptop, you need to follow these steps:

Log in to the Google Drive Portal. Click Share to quickly find items shared by blocked users.Right-click the file shared by the user and click Block [email protected]As shown in the image below. ”

If you are using an Android or iOS device, go to the Google Drive app and[共有]Go to the menu.

When the user finds the file, tap the menu icon with the three dots in the same way as shown in the screenshot above to block the user.

At the time of this writing, this feature was gradually being rolled out. So it wasn’t available to me. However, in the next few days / weeks, you should also find an option to block users on mobile.

Unblock users in Google Drive

To unblock users, you need access to Google’s account settings. This sequence of steps is the same for both mobile and desktop. Simply use the Google app on your mobile phone or log in using Google.com from your mobile web browser.

To do this:

From the profile icon[Googleアカウント設定の管理]Click or Google[マイアカウント]Access the page.

Follow the instructions in the image to go to the People & Sharing section.

Then you need to scroll down the same page to find the “blocked” user option.

Click on it to find the list of blocked users and tap / click the “X” icon to remove the user from the blocked list.

Unblocking a user allows them to interact with you through all Google apps or services.

Get rid of spam and use Google Drive safely

With this feature, you can remove all spam and malicious content from Google Drive and use it to collaborate effectively.

Overall, it takes time to block / unblock users. Therefore, it is advisable to wait for a while before performing the above steps.

Even after using the block feature, you should always be careful about files that you share with someone or download to your computer.

