Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna + in August





Amazon has added three new titles to its Luna + cloud gaming streaming channel: Hokko Life, Open Country, and Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead. Last month, the platform added titles such as DIRT 5, Saints Row The Third: Remastered.

Let’s take a look at the games coming out on the Amazon Luna + platform this month.

Hokko Life

Developed by Wonderscope, Hokko Life is a cozy and creative community simulation game. Get off the train to the town of Hokumitsu and settle down in your new home. This quiet village needs your help to turn it into a charming country town that everyone loves. With a hammer and paint in hand, it’s up to you to design, build and decorate your home for all your new friends.

Make materials and combine them the way you want to create new and amazing furniture and items for your town. Collect flowers, mix paints and use them for wallpaper, flooring and even clothing design. The entire workshop is freely available, so you can freely design the city that the villagers absolutely love.

Open country

Developed by FUN Labs, Open Country is a survival game where you have to survive elements and harsh conditions. Once you have your backpack in stock and your rifle loaded, you’re ready to forget about city life. Make sure you set up camps and fires before the sun sets … wolves and bears are hungry and you look like a supper. The ranger needed guidance from a seasoned outdoor man, and Gary at Snowridge Lodge was actually able to use a little more games to get him through a tough month.

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead was developed by ClockStone and published by Headup. The game combines Bridge Constructor’s legendary and rewarding puzzle gameplay with AMC’s The Walking Dead apocalyptic zombie universe.

Join the group of survivors as they fight hordes of undeath walkers and hostile human communities. Build bridges and other structures through desolate landscapes and dilapidated structures. Team up with fans such as Darryl, Michonne, and Eugene to create a safe walkway for the series’ iconic vehicles.

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead will be available on August 5th at Luna +.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/technology/1675893-open-country-and-other-games-coming-to-amazon-luna-in-august The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos