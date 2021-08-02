News Corp and Google Launch Digital News Academy Program





News Corp Australia and Google Australia have announced the establishment of The Digital News Academy, a world-leading educational program dedicated to digital journalism.

The mission of the Digital News Academy is to equip journalists, editors and publishers of this generation with the skills to enhance storytelling through a curriculum based on the commercial reality of today’s media industry.

Michael Miller, Executive Chairman of News Corp Australasias, said the academy was the first important thing in the digital age.

This is the first time in the digital age that Australian media companies have strengthened journalism, strengthened future-proof journalism and made future-proof efforts in this country, especially in the Australian region.

The Academy equips hundreds of journalists and media professionals in newsrooms across Australia with the skills of digital journalism.

Partnership with Google leverages Google’s knowledge of content that resonates with viewers and resources developed over many years in collaboration with news organizations around the world, while incorporating real-world journalism experience into curriculum design and delivery. Miller says it will be possible. ..

Each year, from early 2022, 250 journalists and news professionals, from the largest newsroom to the smallest newsroom, learn the skills needed for their skills. Training opportunities range from instant online tutorials to formal educational curriculum, research on the latest innovations in reporting and storytelling, major annual meetings and US studies of selected trainee groups. Includes tour.

Trainees are selected from News Corp Australia and a variety of small and regional publishers, including Australian Community Media. Small publishers across the country are also invited to participate.

Miller partnered with smaller local and regional organizations because the future of all commercial news organizations depends on their ability to create and publish journalism that serves viewers in a concrete and valuable way. Said that it is especially important to do.

By ensuring that these independent voices continue to be heard, people can emphasize injustice, campaign for important causes, seek clarification from local governments, or simply track the ups and downs of local football teams. Improve your life.

All Australians will benefit and help us fulfill our promise to constantly strive to make positive changes in the communities we serve.

The Academy’s Foundation mission is to help large and small media outlets develop business models built on high-value journalism.

An exciting era awaits and shows how competing media organizations can unite behind a common purpose to serve the public good.

Thanks to Google for working with News Corp Australia to establish the Academy and further recognizing the value and importance of journalism.

Kate Beddoe, Google Director of APAC News Partnership, said the Academy has invested heavily in training and skills in local news in Australia.

According to Beddoe, this is based on years of work done to assist local publishers.

We have a long history of partnering with the Australian news industry. This new initiative will benefit and support hundreds of journalists across the Australian news industry.

Tony Kendall, CEO of Australian Community Media, said:

ACM is pleased to be able to participate in this initiative. Continuous training and skill development of the editorial team to meet the ever-changing demands of consumers is an important priority of our business. This is evidenced by the recent appointment of Saffron Hoden in the role of editorial training manager. With Saffron’s experience and the global expertise gathered in this program, this bipartisan initiative will be great for ACM editorial staff and the strength of broader regional journalism.

