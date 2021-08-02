Climate Technology Startups and Scale-ups Benefiting Sydney’s New Business Innovation Hub





A new, affordable innovation space in the heart of Sydney to boost Sydney’s startup ecosystem and economy, create more jobs, strengthen global ties and support climate change action. It is set.

George Street’s hub provides cost-effective office space that enables start-ups to thrive and expand into the global market, with a particular focus on climate technology start-ups and scale-ups.

The hub, dubbed the “Greenhouse,” will occupy 3,800 square meters across the first three floors of Lendlease’s new 56-story tower on 180 George Street and will open in 2022.

The Innovation Hub is the result of planning negotiations between the city and Lendlease. Lend Lease and the city have signed voluntary planning agreements to provide a variety of public interests, including open spaces, community spaces and business innovation spaces. The city is currently granting Innovillage Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of seed investment company Investible, a sublease of hubs to startups and accommodation grants to operate.

Sydney Mayor Clover Moore said creating an affordable start-up space would support a key sector of the economy and contribute to the post-pandemic recovery of CBD.

“The greenhouse is one of Australia’s most lucrative and desirable places for tech entrepreneurs and scale-up economies, and it’s a great opportunity to introduce Sydney’s tech startup ecosystem to the world,” said the mayor.

“Technology businesses are crucial to Sydney’s future. They create quality jobs, boost local economies, strengthen our connections around the world, and better to live, work and visit Sydney. Make it the desired location.

“By supporting the fastest growing and sustainability-focused businesses, with affordable premium office space, professionally run services and access to globally competitive talent. We want to reaffirm Sydney’s reputation as a vibrant and sustainable city, smart and comprehensive. Green Innovation.

“Greenhouses help drive the kind of economy our city needs. We are pleased to be one of the major investors.”

Greenhouse supports scale-up businesses that have a positive impact on the environment and help reduce carbon dioxide emissions in Australia. It aims to directly support more than 100 high-performing companies by creating more than 1,500 new jobs in 10 years. It will also help us engage in a broader technology ecosystem, create pathways for early-stage start-ups, businesses and universities, and position Sydney as a global leader in climate technology.

Investible co-founder and Greenhouse CEO Creel Price said Greenhouse companies will have access to a variety of talent, growth services and investment opportunities, including the Investible Climate Tech Fund, a new venture capital fund launched by Investible this year. rice field. ..

“Emerging technology companies play a key role in realizing the future of NetZero Carbon, but face increasingly complex challenges and require different levels of support as they grow in scale.” Price said.

“We are designing a space optimized for growth. Bringing together a diverse group of investors, professionals, partners and advisors to bring nutritional capital, talent, programs and communities to the climate technology business. Offer and unlock maximum potential. “

Neil Arkless, Executive Development Director at Lendlease, said:

“As companies working to reduce carbon, both net and absolute, by 2025 and 2040, respectively, we know the value of nurturing the next generation of thinking to tackle climate change challenges head-on. “

In late 2019, the city began calling for a statement of interest, followed by a request for proposal from a business operator leasing a business innovation space with seven goals.

Supporting the commercialization of innovation in Australia Australia-based IPassist tech startups enter overseas markets and attract investment to increase the success rate of tech startups and offer a range of programs related to scale-up needs Complementing other existing tech startup hubs, the ecosystem is culturally and linguistically diverse in order to make the operating costs of the business innovation space to the city cost-neutral. Encourage financial inclusion within the community, people with disabilities).

The city will sublease the Business Innovation Space to Innovillage Pty Ltd for 10 years and provide rental subsidies through an accommodation subsidy program. This demonstrates the ongoing community benefits of the technology startup ecosystem.

Innovillage Pty Ltd, with the support of Investible and its partners, manages and operates Greenhouse, including running related programs to support tech startups under a coworking model.

The city has previously supported Investible in its retail innovation program. This is a 12-week accelerator program for retail and hospitality businesses that want to prove their business model and grow in the future.

The greenhouse will open in late 2022 and will be part of the new community infrastructure created by the City of Sydney and Lendlease on 180 George Street. The precincts also include a public plaza, retail laneway, bike hub, public art, and a new hospitality venue on George’s former Jackson grounds.

