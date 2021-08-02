2021 KiwiNet Awards Finalist: Paying homage to NZ’s world-class research and creating business impact





Monday, August 2, 2021 2:32 pm Press Release: KiwiNet

16 brilliant finalists selected for the 9th KiwiNet Research Commercialization Awards to celebrate scientific influence through successful commercialization of research at New Zealand universities, Crown Institutes and other research institutes I did.

Successful commercialization of innovative research includes new aluminium-ion battery technology, next-generation cochlear implant technology, nanofiber cosmetics from marine collagen, labs on disc test platforms, lyophilized vegetable baby food, plant disease biocontrol Products, sustainable construction including reusable framing system, smart calling and voicemail platform, commercial scale production of traditional forest fungi, protection of critical infrastructure from cyber attacks. New Zealand research and commercialization experts are also recognized.

The Kiwi Innovation Network (KiwiNet) is a consortium of 18 universities, Crown Research Institutes, Independent Research Organizations, and Crown Entity that transforms scientific discoveries into new products and services that are commercially available from publicly funded research. Established to improve results.

Dr. James Hutchinson, CEO of KiwiNet, said: Universities and research institutes Kiwi Net whnau have created an extraordinary pipeline of projects for the past decade, accelerating the most promising ideas for the market. The stars are now aligned with all parts of our ecosystem, and great opportunities await. We see the important role that deep technology can play in the recovery of COVID-19 scientifically, economically and beyond. We were thrilled to use the discoveries of great research to transform our lives and celebrate the people and teams that are growing New Zealand for future generations.

The finalists of the 2021 KiwiNet Research Commercialization Awards are:

Student entrepreneur with momentum

Jeanette Rapson of Massey University: Early Habits-Baby Food with Freeze-Dried Vegetables

University of Canterbury Luke Campbell: Make Millions of Calls Smarter with Vxt

University of Canterbury Tom Maslin: Next Generation Cochlear Implant Technology

Breakthrough Innovator Award

Christopher Smith, Landcare-Landcare Research: The Mushroom Smith

Ged Finch, R & D, XFrame / Wellington UniVentures: XFrame-Restorable and reusable framing system for next-generation sustainable construction

Dr. Mateus Bergus, Orbis Diagnostics / University of Auckland: Orbis Diagnostics makes complex medical tests readily available anytime, anywhere to enable safe travel again in a pandemic.

Dr Shalini Divya, Tasmanlon / Wellington UniVentures: New aluminium-ion battery technology. It provides a safer, more sustainable and cost-effective alternative to grid storage and portable applications.

Researcher Entrepreneur Award

Andrea Bubendorfer, Callaghan Innovation: Defending Science and Scientists for True Value

Professor Johan Potgieter of Massey University: Stimulate entrepreneurial rebellion by creating a technology pipeline

Professor Ian Woodhead-Lincoln Agritech Limited: Advances in Electrical and Electronic Engineering for the Agricultural and Environmental Sector

Marketing Professional Award

Dr. Alex Tickle of Otago Innovation Limited: Leading Research Team to Commercial Success

Darja Pavlovic-Nelson, Plant & Food Research: Sensing the Opportunity to Gain Value from Plant & Food Research IP

Hamish Findlay-General Manager of Commercialization at Wellington Universities: A commercialization expert who identifies, nurtures and influences commercial outcomes.

Commercial Impact Award

Plant & Food Research and NanoLayr: Nanofiber Cosmetics from Marine Collagen-ActivLayr is a unique nanofiber delivery platform for bioactive substances and cosmeceuticals.

First Watch-WaikatoLink and CTek: Protect Your Critical Infrastructure from Cyber ​​Attacks

AureoGold-Plant & Food Research, Zespri and UPL: AureoGold is a new biocontrol product that combats plant diseases

The Stage 1 Kiwi Net Awards Jury is the founder and chairman of Gallagher Group’s R & D executives Rob Heebink, Bridget Coates, Kura Nutrition and White Cloud Dairy Innovation, and deep tech expert Kiri Lenagh-Glue, an independent director. It consisted of advisors and mentors. Debra Hall.

Debra Hall, the lead judge, said: Reviewing KiwiNet Awards entries is a lot of fun to see New Zealand’s best scientific discoveries come true to have a meaningful impact on people’s lives, our country, and our planet. .. Examination will not be easy. All entries are winners and it is very important to choose the best of the best when reaching the final round of judging. The jury pays homage to all participants, both researchers and commercial teams that deliver world-class results. You make a real difference in our world.

Paul Stocks, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment, said: It is important to move research from the laboratory to the market in an era when the effects of COVID-19 were still continuing, not only in Aotearoa, New Zealand, but around the world. All finalists have shown great determination and achieved impressive results in these difficult times. You should all be incredibly proud.

Hutchinson also appreciates KiwiNet’s support from MBIE, Return On Science, Momentum, and Mat for sponsoring the Momentum Student Entrepreneur category and introducing truly outstanding innovations, talent, and teams. increase.

Winners will be announced at the evening reception in Auckland on September 16th.

