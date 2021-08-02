TCL Australia announces new high-end X-series Google TV series





Magic Camera and Google Duo are a combination of TV and social experience

Melbourne, Australia, August 2, 2021 / PRNewswire /-TV maker and consumer electronics giant TCL has announced the release of its X-series TVs, the X925 and X925PRO, to the Australian market. Available in 65-inch and 75-inch, it will be one of the first TCLTV models to feature a great viewing experience on Google TV.

“TCL Electronics continues to advance QLED and MiniLED technology by turning TVs into smart home entertainment hubs,” said Mark Zhang, Managing Director of TCL Electronics AU / NZ.

The TCL8K Mini LED TV X Series combines TCL’s industry-leading mini LED 8K and QLED display technology with Google’s new entertainment products to allow users to discover and watch their favorite content on the latest TCL screens incredibly vividly. will do so.

Google TV’s intuitive experience reveals content recommendations across multiple streaming services in a single searchable interface.

“Users can also use their voice to ask Google to find movies and shows, answer questions, and control their smart home devices through TCL’s large 8K screen.” Zhang explains.

In addition to Google TV, TCL’s X-series also includes a magnetic wide-angle magic camera and Google Duo, a high-quality video calling app. In addition, various gesture commands are pre-programmed so that the user can operate the TV by moving their hands instead of using the remote control or voice commands.

* Product appearance, functionality, and availability may vary by country / region.

* The Google Assistant is available in some languages ​​and countries / regions.

* Google TV is the name of the software experience for this device and is a trademark of Google LLC. Google, Google Duo, and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. According to OMDIA, TCL was ranked second in the world in LCD TV market share in 2020. TCL specializes in research, development and manufacturing of home appliances ranging from TVs, audios and smart home appliances.

Source TCL Electronics

