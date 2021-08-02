Chanticleer writes that trading Square Afterpay is a perfect timing win.





Four years ago, when Chanticleer first went to Melbourne’s Afterpays confusing office and talked to Pair for the first time, it seemed like a fast-growing Australian tech business, a wise worthy of the US market. I had the ambition to break down the movement. It does not avoid a shortage of local businesses.

This is personal.

Nick Molnar, co-founder of Afterpay

However, Eisen and Morner, who have solidified Afterpay as one of the leaders in the US market and have taken steps to expand it around the world, take ripcords and parachutes to the next stage of their and Afterpay journey. I chose the exact time for.

The pair has consistently suppressed the threat posed by the army of competitors, but this is because heavy hitters such as PayPal and Apple are attracted to the market by the fat margins managed by Afterpay and its rivals. Dealing with it was the best time to find it.

To the same wavelength

The question has always been who has the money and the tendency to actually buy afterpay. The more likely possibility seemed to be some sort of deal with a rival whose competition was forced to integrate.

But in Square, the founders of Afterpay have found partners they know, and they know they are in their wavelength.

Molnar told Chanticleer that Square’s Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja was one of the first people he met when he arrived in Silicon Valley four years ago and managed the promotion of Afterpays in the United States. .. Then he started talking to Square’s CEO, Jack Dorsey. It’s about philanthropy, not business.

Amrita Ahuja, Chief Financial Officer of Squares.

According to Ahuja, Square is closely watching the progress of Afterpays. In particular, Australia is Squares’ largest market for merchant businesses outside the United States, helping small businesses handle electronic payments.

Not surprisingly, there was a really clear opportunity to cooperate, but as the conversation progressed, it became very clear that there was a real strategic opportunity for coordination, Molnar says.

Ahuja, Square is best known for providing merchant services in Australia, but on the other side of its business is the Cash App used by 70 million consumers around the world to pay, transfer and store money. is.

Square has several products and services related to what’s called a seller service, such as the Cash App and rewards programs with participating merchants, but what you see in Afterpay is to promote it and give it an opportunity. This is an opportunity to accelerate.

Scale at once

Afterpay is integrated into the Cash App, giving Squares consumer clients the opportunity to buy now and pay for services later within the app, allowing Afterpays’ customer base to grow from its current 16 million customers to 70 million. There is sex.

Afterpay will also be integrated into Squares’ merchant business, increasing Afterpay’s retailer customer base from approximately 100,000 to potentially millions.

This allows us to increase payments over time and expand the way we can reach consumers across channels, Ahuja said of the merchant side of the business.

These are the kind of numbers that Afterpay will take years to build, especially in a highly competitive market, and the founders know that.

In the United States, it has achieved very strong year-on-year growth and was at an inflection point. So we had the opportunity to accelerate beyond this position we are in and take a truly exciting global position for us.

Eisen and Molnar will join Square, perform Afterpay in the Squares Cash App division and its Seller division, and report to Brian Grassadonia and Alyssa Henry, respectively.

How long the pair stays in the square is clearly an interesting question. Obviously a long-term integration is needed, and Molnar, still in his thirties, does this with the legendary tech sector guy who founded and runs Twitter, along with his spectacular beard-matched Dorsey. It may be seen as an opportunity to continue building Square. His slightly savior persona.

Not all investors are happy

Mr Morner was certainly saying everything right on Monday. Claimed the fact that this is an all-stock transaction. Afterpay shareholders exchange Square shares for Afterpay shares. Part of the cash consideration of transactions is a feature, not a bug.

He says there is a real opportunity between both sides of the business, and in my opinion it’s about unleashing the long-term value that exists with this combination.

The level of support for trading in Afterpays’ larger share registry is interesting.

The deal was priced at $ 126.21 per share, a 30.6% premium over Friday’s Afterpays closing price of $ 96.66, well below the $ 160 per share reached in February.

U.S.-based institutional investors who have invested in afterpay in recent years may not be too enthusiastic about the prospect of holding Square shares, but some Australian investors, in particular, know little about them. You may not be so keen on suddenly noticing a stock that isn’t there. One is run by the founders who spend their time on two companies.

But for investors who want to maintain their exposure to purchases now, pay later. The argument that they better own shares in companies with square scale and firepower is compelling.

Eisen and Morner were unable to complete the deal at the top of the market, but the $ 160 share price in February was probably the result of a temporarily overheated market.

$ 126 is definitely a pretty fair price, as PayPal and Apple are approaching the rearview mirrors of Afterpays. Analyst consensus through Bloomberg puts the market target price at $ 127, but there is widespread opinion about what has always been a split stock.

Finally, it is worth noting that one of the major drivers of this transaction seems to have been the value of both sides of the transaction.

This is a fairly silly term often heard in many transactions and is usually quickly rejected, but apart from how both Afterpay and Square value merchants and consumers, entrepreneurship Family spirit and the importance of the founder. As Morner says: This is personal.

There is a temptation to knock on entrepreneurs in this country, especially those who soar and speak loudly.

But fair trade reemphasizes the value that other parts of the world put on these businessmen who have an attitude towards growth and risk beyond most of us.

