Wearing Google OS, Samsung leaks on Galaxy Watch, one week before unpacking event





Wear OS is the latest collaboration between Samsung and Google, enhancing modern smartwatches with a focus on Android as the operating system. This particular one is for Samsung’s Galaxy Watch. Rather, it will be announced at the Unpacked event in August in less than a week.

Samsung’s collaboration with Google’s Wear OS is a direct competitor to Apple’s watchOS, which is popular with iPhone and Apple Watch users. The two companies are aiming to change the concept and make Android smartwatches more popular and will be coming soon.

Samsung and Google Wear OS leaks

(Photo: Google Wear via Twitter)

Samsung and Google Wear OS, along with the Galaxy Watch 4, were leaked from 91 phones through anonymous sources. It provided the first look image of what the device would look like when people bought it or had the opportunity to see it at Samsung’s official store.

With the upcoming Samsung event in August, about a week from now, Leak has “broken” surprises for future customers, fans and enthusiasts.

In particular, with the latest Wear OS 3 in the operating system, much has been shown about what to expect from Samsung’s new smartwatch.

The leaker shows a black-and-white version of the Galaxy Watch 4, showing a bezel that doubles as a dial, separate from the touchscreen interface. It also has three buttons on the side for easy access.

Samsung Galaxy Unpack Event

91 Mobiles added that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, August 11th, with the opportunity to rejoin via online livestreaming.

There were many devices to exhibit, and it was said that the Samsung Galaxy Watch with the new OS would definitely exist.

Google, Samsung Wear OS Expectations

Wear OS from Google and Samsung is a great platform to be an integrated operating system that all Android smartwatches follow, and it’s great to be open source. However, for watches other than the Galaxy Watch 4, the Wear OS 3 will not be updated until 2022.

Users are provided with a variety of features such as heart rate monitor, SpO2, activity or fitness tracker, step tracker, calorie count and mobile notifications. However, this is based on device compatibility, as some do not have SpO2 monitors or other features.

According to Google, Wear OS 3 is “factory reset” for the watch to work because it requires full access and the device’s interface needs to be changed to an integrated platform.

