Nokia XR20: Australian Price, Availability, Specifications

The latest Nokia-branded mobile phones have been kindly provided by HMD Global, the company that holds the right to release Nokia-branded mobile phones. We’ve seen everything from reimagining classic Nokia phones to camera-specific phones to a variety of affordable Android phones.

That budget space remains a typical stepping stone for HMD Global, but with the Nokia XR20, it’s a very different approach. The Nokia XR20 is located at the top of the midrange phone space, a busy and competitive area. HMD Global is confident that consumers will be drawn to certain unique marketing offers for the Nokia XR20. That is, it’s a very tough cell phone and comes with a comparable guarantee.

Release date of Nokia XR20

The Nokia XR20 will be available in Australia starting August 12, 2021.

Nokia XR20 Price

The Nokia XR20 is fully priced in Australia for $ 879.

Nokia XR20 design

The Nokia XR20 features a 6.67 FHD + display with one hole punch camera notch in the center of the top of the handset. In Australia, it is offered in either an “ultra blue” or “granite” finish and has a square camera bump on the back.

So far, it’s quite normal, especially in the Nokia XR20’s $ 879 price range. On the design side, the story here is about how HMD Global made the Nokia XR20 rugged.

It is water resistant for up to 1 hour at a depth of 1 meter and keeps out IP68 rated water and dust. It uses a MIL-STD-810H casing and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for survivability from drops of up to 1.8 meters.

HMD Global is a little further than that, grabbing international sports stars Roberto Carlos and Lisa Zimouche and putting the Nokia XR20 on some fairly unusual tests.

This is a carefully shot PR video, but you can really see how tough the Nokia XR20 will be. There are no proposals for an international smartphone football tournament yet, but if so, the Nokia XR20 seems like a wise choice.

HMD Global is very confident in the harsh conditions of the Nokia XR20 as it offers a full 3-year warranty on Australian mobile phones.

Nokia XR20 camera

The partnership between HMD Global and ZEISS has had some interesting results over the last few years. This is also a contract related to the Nokia XR20.

At that price point, you can reasonably expect something quite special, but at least on paper, the Nokia XR20 seems to spend more on its rugged nature than the camera’s optics. There is a 48MP wide / 13MP ultra wide dual sensor set on the back, and the selfie camera facing the front is a single-lens reflex 8MP shooter.

Sure, you have to wait to test the camera features of the Nokia XR20, but it’s not a very powerful combination on paper. However, if you need to take pictures in a dangerous environment, that may not be a problem.

Nokia XR20 Power

Again, it’s not difficult to know where HMD Global spends its R & D spending and where it doesn’t. The Nokia XR20 will certainly be a tough phone, but within its price range it may not be the smartest. Most Android handset in this price range uses Snapdragon 7 or Snapdragon 8 series processors, but HMD Global is pretty basic.

In fact, it’s pretty good to dodge the Snapdragon 6 series processor and land on the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC. By definition, the Snapdragon 4 Series system is a budget system, 5G capable with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, but on paper it feels like something you can buy for less than $ 500. ..

The benefits of the savings here, like any other Nokia Android, come with an essentially “clean” version of Android, which promises a four-year security upgrade and a three-year full Android update. That is. This means that the Android 11 OS on the Nokia XR20 will eventually be replaced by Android 12, Android 13, and Android 14. Combined with its tough nature, this could be a mobile phone that can be carried around until 2024 and beyond. ..

One of the differences with the Nokia XR20 is in the bundled software. In the past, most Nokia phones have taken a very light approach to pre-installed software, but the XR20 ships with both Spotify and ExpressVPN pre-installed. However, it’s still Android, so if you don’t like it, you should be able to easily uninstall it.

Nokia XR20 battery

The Nokia XR20 comes with a 4630mAh non-removable battery that can be recharged via either USB-C up to 18W or Qi wireless charging up to 15W.

HMD Global’s claim here is that it can have a battery life of two days, but to see the durability of an actual battery, you have to wait until you can test the pace.

Early Verdict of Nokia XR20

If you need a sturdy phone, whether for work reasons or simply because it’s often a clumsy type, there aren’t many options.

Telstra has provided several “tough” mobile phones over the years with limited specifications. HMD Global has sold a very durable Nokia 800 tough feature phone, but more than that, it got stuck in buying a more regular phone and throwing a sturdy survival case. ..

The Nokia XR20 is certainly different in this area, given its clean Android UI and excellent durability with both a 3-year warranty and software updates.

However, you need to balance its asking price with a relatively mediocre processor and camera choice and its feature set. The Nokia XR20 is probably not a phone for everyone, but it can be something special in that particular niche.

Stay tuned for a complete review of the Nokia XR20.

