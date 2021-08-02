Guest columnist James D. Lowenthal: Effect of light pollution





Recently, I found a dead buff-throated shrike on the sidewalk in downtown Northampton. About 40% of birds, including Vireonidae, move, about 80% of them move at night, and many use stars. In the United States, light pollution kills an estimated 100 to 1 billion birds each year. I’m not sure, but Billeo may have died after being confused by the bright city lights while traveling north from Latin America.

Light pollution affects virtually all species that have been studied so far, including not only birds, but also insects, fish, amphibians, and mammals, including humans. A new major report to the United Nations called Dark & ​​Quiet Skyes (disclosure: Im co-author) states that nighttime artificial light causes suppression of melatonin and sleep disorders and is associated with an increased incidence of cancer, diabetes and obesity. Summarizes the scientific consensus, and depression.

Light pollution has an aspect of social justice. According to last year’s survey, people of color in the United States are more likely to live in brighter surveillance light than others, adversely affecting their health and quality of life, but more light safety. Cannot be provided. promise. It may seem counterintuitive, but years of scientific research have failed to prove a link between crime safety and outdoor lighting. More lighting doesn’t keep us safer from crime.

Here in Northampton and Massachusetts, there is growing awareness of the serious problems caused by light pollution. In January, the Urban Energy and Sustainability Commission unanimously approved five principles of responsible outdoor lighting jointly developed by the Lighting Engineering Association and the International Dark-Sky Association. Last year, the city council unanimously passed a resolution approving the dark sky bill pending in the state legislature, co-sponsored by Senator Jo Comerford and Senator Lindsay Sabadosa. Dark Sky Bill enacts common-sense measures for state and city-funded projects, such as turning the light downwards to minimize harmful blue light and not make it unnecessarily bright. However, light pollution continues to increase here in the Connecticut River Valley.

Unless the plan can be improved, three major public projects are now exacerbating the problem. In downtown Northampton, the roundhouse parking lot will be rebuilt this summer, expanding the existing pollen yard next to Plaschi Park. Unfortunately, the city’s current plans are already 10 times brighter than some parks in New York City, and even brighter than the park lights above the maximum level of blue, blasting many new gardens all night. That is the light recommended by IDA and the American Medical Association. All residents of 37 South Street and McDonald’s House apartments will suffer, just as pollinators were trying to attract them to the yard in the first place.

The nearby Gare parking garage has 10 times brighter lights than recommended by IES and the US Department of Energy. They shine through the large windows of the garage towards the windows of the next house and the sky, where they are of no use, but they cause the shine of the sky and blow away the stars and the Milky Way. The city plans to replace the lights with new LEDs that are just as bright and poorly shielded against glare and light ingress. It would have missed the tragic opportunity to save energy, reduce harmful light pollution and improve the quality of life of neighbors, including visitors to Patria restaurants and other downtown businesses.

But perhaps the most harmful project is that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation plans lighting at the new roundabouts on Damon Road, Route 9, and I-91. MassDOT plans to install 32 LED lights, each 144 watts, brighter and less glaring than downtown streetlights. The total planned number of lumens is 435,580, which is equivalent to packing more than 200 Northampton streetlights into a smaller area than downtown. The roundabout, which was almost completely off last year but had no serious accidents at night, is lit up like a Las Vegas strip. Residents of the historic district next to the roundabout should plan to start losing sleep right now. Unfortunately, fish, birds, amphibians, mammals and insects that rely on dark nights as part of the delicate waterside ecosystem along the Connecticut River will also suffer.

Lighting in all three projects is justified as needed for safety, but there is little evidence to support its need, and the resulting glare and over-lighting are wildlife, public health, and even. There is plenty of evidence to harm the intended public safety. To protect: Glare only reduces visibility, not improves it.

Citizens’ group Northampton City Lights is in contact with the city and MassDOT on all three projects to implement the best lighting practices and limit harm. The state legislature is participating in our efforts, but all three projects are currently underway. They are on track to pursue their over-planning.

If you love the stars, if you care about wildlife, public health and social justice, if you want to save energy while increasing the beauty and safety of historic downtown and its surroundings, please: your own when you don’t need it Turn off the outdoor lights. Write to Mayor Narkewicz, Senator Jo Comerford, and Congressman Lindsay Sabadosa to express your concerns and gratitude for their support. For more information, please visit NorthamptonCityLights.org.

Professor James D. Lowenthalis aMary Elizabeth Moses and Chairman of the Faculty of Astronomy at Smith College.

