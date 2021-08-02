How French Antitrust Regulators Tame Google





On June 7, the lesser-known French regulator Isabelle de Silva made a global headline. After a scrutiny that describes the most complex de Silva involved, the French competitor (FCA) attacked Google with a fine of 220 million (187 m). Google was dominated by De Silva and used already dominant advertising technology to further strengthen its position and outperform its rivals.

But de Silva didn’t finish. A month later, in another case, she fined Google again. This time, Google was unable to negotiate with the media organization about copyright changes in search results. Google punishment? A fine of 500 meters.

Such amounts were small for Google and its parent company Alphabet, earning $ 61.9 billion ($ 44 billion) in the last quarter alone. But Google’s FCA ruling on advertising technology grabbed the headline for another reason. Google didn’t fight it. The company agreed to all the facts of the FCA case and also agreed to make significant changes to the way it operates. And these changes happen not only in France, but all over the world.

In a single decision, the regulator, known in French as Autorit de la concurrence, has succeeded in rebuilding how Google’s advertising technology works. The FCA decision revolves around technology within Googles Ad Manager, a platform that helps businesses buy and sell ads that appear on billions of web pages. The FCA was particularly problematic with the two components of the AdManager system: the DoubleClickForPublishers advertising server and the sales platform called SSP AdX. The former allows website owners to sit around the content they publish and sell their ads, while the latter involves controlling the complex momentary auction process.

Google has ensured that ad servers favor a platform for selling ad space, Desilva says. In addition, she explains that Google used its knowledge of what happened on other advertising platforms to benefit from lowering its own prices.Not only did Google have information that others didn’t have, but it was able to elaborate on that particular reason. [dominant] According to DeSilva, they used this information effectively to increase their chances of winning the bid.

In short, Google used its power to give itself an advantage. Under European competition law, companies with a dominant market position were allowed to abuse that position. Tech giants are allowed to grow, but they should not use this power to strengthen themselves at the expense of their rivals. The FCA has determined that Google’s actions have lost the publisher of the website that sells the advertising space. And Google’s rivals in the advertising technology field also suffered because of Google’s actions.

Unlike the three European Commission competitions that fined Google more than 8.2 billion, the company does not challenge the FCA’s decision in court. In fact, Google did not disagree with the FCA findings and suggested changes to the advertising technology itself. (We have made some changes to the European Commission in three cases, but we legally challenge them.)

Faylows Masmi Dazi, a competition law partner of the French company Free Associates, who was not involved in Google’s proceedings, said that this is a remedy for high-tech giants, especially Google, to resolve the proceedings. It is said that this is the first decision made. .. This is a very important decision. I think this shows that the French competition authorities are very practical and also creative in terms of the solutions they can find to address the identified issues.

The decision is completely transparent, says Antoine Rikier, a commercial litigant at law firm Hausfeld. The FCA decision on page 101 is littered with diagrams explaining how advertising technology bids and servers work. You have a lot of details, but at the same time it’s not very technical. Much work has been done by the French competition authorities in this regard.

