Are quantum computers becoming mainstream?





Quantum computers can process complex information at incredible speeds, and ultimately even the most powerful traditional computers of today should perform significantly better.

Technology is still relatively scarce in most parts of the world, but research and adoption of quantum computing is increasing in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

China is working 24 hours a day on Zu Chongzhi, a 66-qubit quantum supercomputer, claiming that it can solve problems faster than the world’s most powerful supercomputers.

India has also joined the quantum computing competition after announcing that it will create its first quantum computer earlier this year. The Indian Ministry of Science and Technology recently launched the Quantum-Compatible Science and Technology (QuEST) program to lay the foundation for building quantum computers in India.

Big tech like Google, IBM and Microsoft have already achieved important milestones in quantum computing. IBM and AWS are also offering Quantum Computing as a Service (QcaaS) to companies looking to experiment with their organization’s quantum use cases.

Japanese quantum computing

In Japan, IBM and the University of Tokyo have unveiled the most powerful quantum computers in their countries as part of their ongoing collaboration to drive the quest for quantum science, business and education.

Operated for researchers, IBM Quantum System One provides access to reproducible and predictable performance from high-quality qubits and precision control electronics. Quantum resources, tightly coupled with traditional processing, allow users to safely execute algorithms that require iterative quantum circuits in the cloud.

According to Teruo Fujii, President of the University of Tokyo, the university has a wide range of research capabilities and has always promoted advanced quantum education. They aim to leverage IBM Quantum System One to improve the development of next-generation quantum native skill sets.

“In the rapidly changing field of quantum technology, it is very important not only to develop elements and systems related to quantum technology, but also to develop the next generation of human resources to realize advanced social implementation on a global scale. That’s what Teruo said.

In 2020, the university and IBM launched the Quantum Innovation Initiative Consortium. It aims to strategically accelerate R & D activities in Japan’s quantum computing by bringing together academic talents from universities, prominent research groups, and large industries across the country.

This is the second system to be built outside the United States, following the recent announcement of IBM Quantum System One in Germany, managed by Fraunhofer Gesellschaft, Germany’s leading scientific research institute.

APAC, where quantum computing is under development

Quantum research continues to gain momentum in the region. China and India are already actively building quantum computing systems, and Australia is also trying to take advantage of them.

Based in Australia, Silicon Quantum Computing is committed to providing programmable devices based on 100 qubit quantum processors that embody error correction by 2030. The company also plans to enable access to quantum computing solutions in more use cases by the mid-2030s.

In Southeast Asia, the National University of Singapore (NUS) is also working with IBM to find ways to use this technology to solve real-world problems and train quantum scientists. The IBM-NUS collaboration announced last year is the first collaboration in the region. NUS researchers can access 15 of IBM’s powerful quantum computing systems via cloud services.

It may take some time for more organizations to fully adopt quantum computing use cases, but technology is not slowing down. As research and development in this area increases, it is only a matter of time before quantum computers become mainstream.

