Game Inbox: Is the Xbox Series S Worth Getting?





Xbox Series S is a valuable next-generation alternative (Photo: Microsoft)

Monday’s inbox tries to find the best and worst Metroid games as one reader falls in love with 13 sentries.

To participate in the discussion yourself, please send an email to gamecentral @ metro.co.uk.

Over the weekend, we’re doubling the Great Readers Feature for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S, especially because we didn’t try to turn things into a console war. Normally I don’t get both major consoles in a generation (perhaps I can afford it, but that seems like a luxury to me), but especially after weekend features, the Xbox We are seriously considering using Series S with PlayStation 5.

I still have little belief in Microsoft’s monopoly, but it only makes the Game Pass generally attractive. That’s because I never pay and have access to games that I can play as much as I want. To be honest, I think it’s a better idea just to enter this email, so I’ll probably pick it up. In particular, it now seems almost always in stock, so Amazon has them, for example, when I’m writing this.

I think the most cost effective is to use xCloud for Xbox games, but I really don’t like the idea of ​​streaming to games. Performance and visual quality aren’t there yet from what I’ve seen. More importantly, I don’t like the idea that if the broadband goes out, something can be played and disconnected at any time. It’s not that much of a problem in movies, but it’s definitely for games.Gordon

Exciting Rhythm Halo Multiplayer Technical Showcase is pretty exciting.

I’m not part of the Insider Program, but I’m applying. I found the presenters’ honesty and their deep digging into how things work and why they made certain decisions was a wise and welcome move.

It may not be possible to please everyone or get new fans, but I think Halo Multiplayer is always great.

It has rhythm and weight, and I enjoy it very much. I’m really looking forward to seeing more.mat

Technical footage Just by watching the footage of the Xbox Unreal Engine 5, I realized that I love technical demonstrations. I remember what was made for the PlayStation 5. Batman: Arkham VR wasn’t a game, but like Wii Sports, it was a great tech demo.

Maybe you can have a weekend hot topic about tech demos and subsequent hype to deflation, or vice versa after the developers adopting it have taken a step? Even if you don’t really know it, it is a courageous move to release content at an early stage with the confidence that you can believe in the concept and succeed at first. I just thought about it. DDubya

Email comments: [email protected]

Lucky 13 So I finally started playing 13 sentinels, and I absolutely loved it. I played almost non-stop on the weekends and thought the story was very good and there were lots of twists and surprises. Choosing the next story to choose was often a dilemma, as most of the character arcs turned out to be very interesting, but not all, but not all, not enjoying a particular story. Hmm.

As for the combat section, well, it took me a while to get used to it, but overall it was a lot of fun. Sometimes it was messy and, of course, I couldn’t always know what was going on, but I still liked it. Undoubtedly my favorite game I played this year, Returnal, is the second very close. Liam

In Stock We know that Nintendo Store UK currently has a lot of fans, so by the time we sent this email (Sunday, August 1st), we had a lot of Zelda: Breath of the Wild amiibo in stock. Of inbox games if you want to get some for your collection. Guardian amiibo is also included.

Also, Metroid Dread amiibo is currently in stock. Andrew J.

GC: Unfortunately, we don’t have Bayonetta yet.

Invisible difference RE: Kiran. If you read my letter, you’ll see that we were talking about performance differences, not pixel counts. This means you don’t need 25% extra GPU grunts to create 25% more pixels on your screen. In that range, it costs about 11% of the frame.

The fate is a bit outlier because the Xbox Series X also uses VRS. This will result in some artifacts, but will make the image slightly sharper overall. When Digital Foundry says something stands out, this isn’t your average consumer. These are the people who scrutinize it to make a living. As I said before, I can’t tell the difference between 1440p and 4K with a decent upscaler. Twigglypuff

Photo Finishing All this talk about power performance between the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 entertains me. The Xbox is clearly a more powerful console. And don’t wash all this untrained eye excuses. You can only go 70mph in the UK. So is there a noticeable difference between the highway Mini and Ferrari? The Mini struggles, but effectively produces the same results.

And what is the difference in performance if you take screenshots of them passing through? I’m not a console or car expert. Phil

GC: You don’t say.

Equal Scaffolding RE: What’s important if you don’t notice the difference under normal conditions? That was just my point.

The Xbox Series X is more powerful, but due to technological development, its benefits don’t make much sense. You can still find the difference, and it’s more noticeable in some games (digital foundries say Doom Eternal is more noticeably blurry on the PlayStation 5), but often you’ll find it unless you look carefully. Is not so easy.

When sitting close to a large enough 4K screen, the difference in resolution, improved texture resolution, improved anisotropic filtering, alpha effect resolution, shadow resolution, etc. are all noticeable, but for most people. As you can see, if you’re not actually sitting optimally, you may notice a slightly softened image at best when looking at the distance from the 4K screen.

It doesn’t deny the actual performance benefits of the Xbox Series X, but it’s actually minimized.

It was a win for everyone in my book and an important part of choosing the PlayStation 5 over the Xbox Series X.

I own a PlayStation 3 and received a relatively poor port of a stunning game on the Xbox 360. After all, I bought the Xbox 360 just to play a particular game.

This time around, I bought the PlayStation 5 based on the knowledge that even if the Xbox Series X was more powerful, I wouldn’t really lose much. In addition, I got a limited edition PlayStation 5 product. Kiran

GC: I think we should call it a day in terms of technical specs before everyone starts spinning around.

Details: Game

Ranking of Metroid Like one of the other readers, since the announcement of Metroid Dread, I’ve been trying to play some of the older titles after playing Super Metroid. I also went to Zero Mission and thought it would be a lot of fun if it was a little short, but I think this was originally a NES game. The update includes a zero suit section at the end of the game, but here the difficulty has increased significantly and I gave up.

I decided to play the 3DS version of Metroid 2. This expects the Game Boy version to be less comfortable in 2021. But I don’t have a 3DS, so I haven’t played it yet.

I’ve been playing Super Metroid quite a bit and decided to aim to get through again in September. Access is not an issue as it is on the Switch online service and my SNES Mini.

It left Fusion where I found a strange experience. After all, the mechanic is still Metroid, so it was a great game, but the story is terrible (as GC said). Samus’s idea wasn’t particularly completely sane, and it really felt like a 10-year-old kid wrote it. I also didn’t like it being installed on a space station with separate biospheres. I love games that are set on the surface of the planet. But I like the section where SA-X is in the same area as Samus, and you can see why Dread is duplicating it with EMMI.

Even if I didn’t play the second entry, I can confidently say that Fusion wasn’t my favorite, so I’m crossing my fingers that Dread is playing an aspect of the story, I get the impression that it isn’t there.mat

GC: Fusion is also our favorite. The Zero Suit section is the best bit of a great game, so Water will challenge the Zero mission again.

Inbox too-Have you heard of anything about the Fall Guys release of the rans switch? I was excited when I saw the announcement on one of the Nintendo Directs a few months ago, but unfortunately I haven’t seen anything since. Paul Weymes

GC: No date, but it should still be this year.

Why did you buy the Xbox Series S as a PS5 owner? Game Pass Ultimate.End anon

GC: I’m glad that the creator of the reader feature made more efforts.

This Week’s Hot Topic The subject of this weekend’s inbox was suggested by reader Julian. Julian asks if he has ever remembered the game by something in real life.

His examples include driving games reminiscent of Far Cry and car trips reminiscent of summer vacation, but can be anything from game-like locations to in-game objects and gadget details. ..

Was it a one-time event or did it happen frequently? Did more happen as game graphics became more realistic?

Email comments: [email protected]

Small printNewInbox updates appear on weekday mornings and a special Hot Topic Inbox on weekends. Readers’ letters are used based on their merits and can be edited in length and content.

You can also send your own reader function of 500-600 words at any time. With it, it will appear in the next available weekend slot.

Don’t forget to leave a comment below and follow us on Twitter.

Details: Weekend Hot Topic, Part 1: Most Disliked Video Game Genres

Details: Weekend Hot Topic, Part 2: Most Disliked Video Game Genres

Details: Game Inbox: PS5 defeats Xbox Series X, Activision Blizzard boycott Hardcore Henry

Follow Metro Gaming on Twitter and email us at gamecentral @ metro.co.uk.

Check the game page for other stories like this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/08/02/games-inbox-is-the-xbox-series-s-worth-getting-15022606/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos