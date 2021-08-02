Possibility of construction of Donkey Kong witnessed at Super Nintendo





Visitors to the Super Nintendo World have found a jungle-themed background and a new roller coaster truck in the exclusion zone. This probably indicates Donkey Kong.

Visitors to Universal Studios Japan’s Super Nintendo World have discovered progress in the construction of what could be the Donkey Kong-themed part of the park. Since its opening in March this year, Super Nintendo World has experienced various ups and downs, dealing with delays and temporary closures due to COVID-19.

Rumors that the Super Nintendo world will include the Donkey Kong area have been swirling for some time, sometimes dating back months before the theme park’s grand opening. After the release of Donkey Kong’s country character and tool stickers in data mining at Universal Studios’ Super Mario World mobile app in December, expectations for Donkey Kong’s expansion at Super Nintendo World had already begun. Even after the official opening of the Super Nintendo World, visitors have not yet seen the Donkey Kong part of the park. Universal Studios Japan makes no public mention of such plans. However, recent developments suggest that construction in such areas may be taking place.

Related: Why Donkey Kong Jungle Beat was the first E10 + game

Visitors to the Super Nintendo World recently found a jungle-themed and suggestive background in the exclusion zone of the park under construction. Twitter user Hibirobo_Disney (via Video Games Chronicle) posted a series of photos revealing the area’s scaffolding, construction cranes and colorful backgrounds. The background may be most closely related to Donkey Kong’s aesthetics. The landscape shows four layers of tropical-looking trees in various shades of green.

This recent post was posted in response to a tweet made earlier this month by another visitor, PUSJJJJ, who uploaded a photo showing the theorized and assembled structure of the new Donkey Kong. You can ride the roller coaster. Witnesses of ongoing construction could the new truck be home to just a handful of gameplayers with franchise titles like Donkey Kong Mine Cartride, Donkey Kong Country and Donkey Kong 64. I think there is sex. At Super Nintendo World, you shouldn’t talk about Toothoon-Universal Studios Japan hasn’t officially confirmed these theories yet.

Donkey Kong has been a Super Mario character since the franchise began. That fact alone should explain why the Donkey Kong part of the Super Nintendo World is a good and exciting extension. According to a recent leak, Nintendo will release a new Donkey Kong 2D platformer at some point next year, better suited than Worldiseven, which accompanies the Donkey Kong area of ​​the Super Nintendo. Between these two options, Donkey Kong fans are expected to see more beloved gorillas in the near future.

Next: Donkey Kong wasn’t Mario’s enemy, it was Donkey Kong

Source: PUSJJJJ / Twitter, Hibirobo_Disney / Twitter, Video Game Chronicle

Why doesn’t Tom Holland come back as Spider-Man?

About the author Jane Singh Agler (24 articles published)

Jane Shin Agler is ScreenRant’s freelance game news editor based in Chicago. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2020 and earned a master’s degree in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in 2021. Ever since I played Age of Mythology and Pokmon Fire Red as a kid, I’ve been crazy about the game and can’t believe my luck. She is now supposed to combine such hobbies with her work. She can be found on Twitter @ jshinagler.

More from Jane Singh Agler

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/donkey-kong-construction-super-nintendo-world/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos