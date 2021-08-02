Google Chrome: Open all bookmarks in a folder in a tab group





Google is working on a new option for bookmarks in its Chrome web browser folder. Chrome users already released on Chrome Canary can use the new features to open all bookmarks for folders in the new tab group.

In the current stable version of Chrome, right-clicking on a bookmark folder, such as the Bookmarks Toolbar, offers three open options. Options allow you to open all bookmarks in the current window, new window, or secret window.

Starting with Chrome 94, the option to open bookmarks in a new tab group is available.

Tab groups are a relatively new feature in Chrome that browser users can use to group tabs. Each tab group has a name and icon associated with it, and you can expand and collapse the groups to improve tab management in the Chrome browser.

[新しいタブグループで開く]When you select an option, Chrome displays a standard tab group dialog. You can use it to rename tab groups. The default is set to the name and color of the bookmark folder. The group is expanded by default, but you can collapse it by clicking the header.

This feature seems to be a problem with large bookmark collections. It worked fine if the bookmarks folder contained less than 10 tabs, but crashed when trying to open a large and very large bookmark collection. Canary is a development version, but Google needs to address this before deploying it in a stable version of Chrome.

Google added the first bit of tab group functionality to Chrome in 2020. Rumors about the following features emerged in 2018, but it took nearly two years to integrate core features into Chrome. New features such as the ability to collapse very important tab groups were added to Chrome in 2020.

Other Chromium-based browsers also support tab groups. Microsoft uses the core tab group feature in the Edge browser, but Edge supports vertical tabs, so in my opinion it works better.

Vivaldi has longer support for tab groups, later called the tab stack, and has recently expanded its capabilities. The browser supports three different modes in the current version. In addition to the tab stack, it supports two-level tab stacking that displays a second toolbar containing the tabs for the selected tab, and accordion tabs that work like Chrome tab groups.

Firefox supported a tab group called Panorama, but Mozilla removed the feature a few years ago. The only option Firefox users have is to use add-ons, but these are limited by what they can do.[タイルタブグループ]or[パノラマタブグループ]Even if you can use the grouping function by installing, the extension may not display the group in the tab bar of the browser.

Now you: Are you using tab groups?

overview

Article title

Google Chrome: Open all bookmarks in a folder in a tab group

explanation

Google Chrome 94 adds a new feature that allows browser users to open all bookmarks for folders in a new tab group.

author

Martin Brinkman

the publisher

Gax Technology News

logo

advertisement

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ghacks.net/2021/08/02/google-chrome-open-all-bookmarks-of-a-folder-in-a-tab-group/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos