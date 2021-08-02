Assassin’s Creed Valhara Director Leads Dead Space Remake Development





Just last month, it was revealed that the game director behind Assassin’s Creed Valhara, Eric Baptizat, left Ubisoft’s team and started working at Electronic Arts, especially EA Motive. At the time, I didn’t know what Baptizat would do next in the studio, but there were rumors that he might be working on a remake of the original Dead Space. Now that EA has confirmed that it’s actually making a dead space remake, Baptizat has now revealed its involvement in the title.

After the new Dead Space title was announced on EA Play Live a few weeks ago, Baptizat updated his LinkedIn profile to reveal that he is the game director for this remake. Baptizat is someone who has never worked on the Dead Space series, but his previous work with titles focused on other actions seems to suggest that he will be a good lead on the project. is.

However, perhaps the most notable point in this development is the planned release date of Dead Space. As Baptizat states in his profile, he just joined EA Motive in April of this year, which means he wasn’t in the studio for a long time. Having such a new look at the company while he takes such an important lead in the Dead Space remake suggests that the game may still be far from launch. It seems. So this explains why the teaser trailer we saw a while back (you can see it at the top of this page) didn’t have the actual gameplay.

At this point, the only thing the EA has clearly confirmed about returning to this dead space is related to its platform. The “new” series is only available on next-generation hardware and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. EA officials haven’t even announced the release date or even the window yet.

If you’re a fan of Assassin’s Creed Valhara, would you be happy to see the game director working on Dead Space? Share your thoughts with me in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @ MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]

