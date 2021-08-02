Google Cloud rolls out zero trust offering for government





Washington DC Google Cloud supports the government sector with zero trust.

A series of services will be implemented by the U.S. federal, state, and local governments in accordance with the standards of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and in accordance with President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Improving National Cybersecurity. Designed to help you do. Last month on Google Cloud.

Adelaide O’Brien, Research Director of IDC Government Insights, said the turmoil in COVID-19 posed, accelerated and created new threats to government agencies and their digital assets.

Increasing reliance on virtual work and interactions has created new threat surfaces and new vulnerabilities that can be exploited by organized actors. Ransomware, cybercrime, and nation-state attacks have caused significant turmoil and high costs.

To mitigate this crisis, federal agencies should take a radical approach to protecting the security and privacy of digital assets and developing their ability to anticipate, identify, contain, measure, and address cyber risks. It is important.

Google Clouds’ New Zero Trust Offering for Government Zero Trust Assessment and Planning: Delivered through the Google Clouds Professional Services Organization (PSO) and designed to help governments achieve their security goals through core application and data zero trust architecture planning. I am. The Google Clouds PSO team advises government agencies on the cultural changes, policies, and technologies needed to achieve the Zero Trust framework, which is offered in stages to ensure success within the customer’s infrastructure. To do. Help government agencies leverage Google Cloud tools to support their existing assets and infrastructure in cloud-based, on-premises, or hybrid environments. Secure application access from anywhere: A container-based service for secure application access and monitoring. It can serve as a scalable and responsive alternative to government network perimeter systems. Delivered in partnership with the Palo Alto Networks and Google Clouds PSO teams, it leverages Google Clouds Anthos to deploy and manage containers that provide secure access and monitoring for applications in cloud or on-premises environments. Active Cyber ​​Threat Detection: Helps government agencies determine them May have been compromised by an undetected cyber attack. Delivered through Google Cloud Alliance partners Deloitte and Fishtech CYDERES, it leverages the capabilities of the Google Clouds Chronicle threat hunting, detection, and investigation platform.Analyze historical and current log data to detect threats quickly and confidently

