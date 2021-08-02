Will ETH 2.0 replace Ethereum? And what should you do? — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Cryptocurrencies have revolutionized the way transactions take place in the modern world. Blockchain technology is pervasive in many industries such as healthcare, agriculture and banking.

And while cryptocurrencies continue to be widespread, many people are hesitant to try them because they are having a hard time understanding the very concept of new digital money.

The general explanation is that cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that are transferred over the Internet.

But those who have already made money or made their lives easier with Bitcoin or Ethereum are worried about the future of these giants. This article summarizes everything you know about Ethereum 2.0, how it affects current holders, and what your next step should be.

What exactly is Ethereum 2.0?

The first version of Ethereum was introduced in 2011. Despite its specific drawbacks, it has gained a significant user base and has become the second most popular coin.

Today, the whole world is hoping for the full release of Ethereum 2.0. ETH2 (also known as Serenity) is an upgraded version of ETH. It aims to increase ETH efficiency, transactions per minute, scalability, and other major bottlenecks.

The main difference between the two versions is that Eth2 runs the job using different mechanisms, proof of stake, and sharding. Now let’s take a closer look at these two concepts.

Sharding. The Ethereum ecosystem developers have introduced the Beacon Chain, a coordination mechanism that creates new blocks within the chain, ensures their effectiveness, and rewards validators to keep the network secure.

The beacon chain is already up and running and the next step is to introduce sharding. That sounds exactly like that-it’s a common database technology that allows you to break up large chunks of information into smaller, more “easy-to-digest” pieces.

For Ethereum, the network load is distributed across 64 individual shards. As you can imagine, 64 shards process the information at the same time, which speeds up the overall transaction time and time.

The proof of stake consensus mechanism is essentially a way for networks to agree on a single truth. PoS is used in distributed systems, unlike centralized systems where one controlling entity determines a reliable source of information.

In a distributed system, many autonomous bodies (validators) work together to maintain a single network. In the long run, PoS makes your system more difficult to hack and manipulate data, making your network more secure.

These separate nodes must have a computational mechanism to match what the latest and accurate recording of the data is. All of these distributed networks must employ the same cryptographic mechanism to reach a consensus to bring points home.

Great merge

According to Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of the Ethereum ecosystem, Ethereum will not be replaced by ETH2. They will be merged. The community came up with a term for that-“docking”, letting Ethereum minenet join ETH2.

Complete merging is very important as it completely ends the concept of proof of work. There is no exact date when Eth2 will be fully released, but experts expect it to be somewhere in the first half of 2022. ETHScan allows you to track changes in your ETH2 network.

What to do with ETH?

Existing ETH holders have different scenarios.

If your app just holds, trades, or uses ETH, you don’t need to do anything. In that case, the deposit will be automatically transferred to Eth2 in Phase 1.5.

However, if you want to start betting on the new Ethereum 2.0, you can join Phase 0 instead of waiting for Phase 1.5 like any other. At any time, if you have a deposit of 32 ETH, you can participate as a validator.

Alternatively, you can bet Ethereum on Kraken and Redot starting at 0.1 ETH. Validators can invest in blockchain starting with Genesis. The incentive is the potential for higher block rewards.

As you can see, whether you choose a conservative path or a validator path, there isn’t much risk at this particular moment.

However, it is always wise to track updates on the official Ethereum website and see how the roadmap runs.

