PokStop Interaction Distance reduction and other changes will be published on PokmonGo





Niantic has finished rolling back some Pokmon Go features implemented last year to keep players safe to play the game during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced today that it will limit some of these features after the fact, but the pandemic is not fully controlled in many parts of the world, so the community is moving to these changes to the play element at home. I opposed it.

Pokemon GO has restored US spin distance as COVID-19 Delta variants dominate the country. Below are the last 30 days in the United States. Shame on @NianticLabs. RT to indicate that fan health should be a priority. pic.twitter.com/tPMz4QHD8U

— PokJungle (@pokejungle) August 1, 2021

Despite fan feedback, Niantic seems to be pushing many of the changes outlined earlier live in New Zealand and the United States, and plans to continue rolling them out. This includes changing or removing the following bonuses:

The effect of incense sticks returns to normal when stationary, but increases when moving. Buddy Pokemon gifts are less frequent as players collect more items from external PokStops. The interaction distance between PokStop and Jim will return to normal, although it may increase during certain situations and events. The remote raid will also be overhauled in the near future as Niantic is trying to balance it with the face-to-face raid.

Niantic hasn’t heard any feedback and the PokStop distance seems to be getting shorter

Really go to show: Main series: Quietly listen to feedback and adjust the next generation Master: Listen to feedback and adjust UNITE: Plan to adjust for feedback GO: La la la la not listen

— Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) August 1, 2021

At the moment, PokStop’s interaction distance seems to be the main change in moving to live, reducing from 80 meters to the original 40 meters. According to the data found in the app, the interaction distance between the gym and the remote range remains the same.

With that in mind, Niantic also holds other bonuses added last year, including the first catch bonus of the day, various updates to the Go Battle League and Trainer Battle requirements. Here’s a complete list of what Niantic has so far.

The duration of the incense remains 60 minutes. There are no walking requirements for the Go Battle League. You can challenge the trainer remotely using a QR code, and the requirements for fighting friends remotely have been reduced to Good Friends. Maximum number of gifts you can carry If you keep them in your bag, they will stay at 20 at a time. Trainers can open up to 30 gifts per day from the previous 20. At the first Pokemon catch of the day, you will continue to receive 3x Stardust and XP. ..

Niantic will continue to tweak certain elements of Pokmon Go and will share more information, but fans are already dissatisfied with the lack of communication between developers and the approval of feedback. increase.

