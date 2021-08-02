Google announces plans for submarine cables connecting Israel and Southern Europe





Google has announced plans to build and operate two submarine cable systems connecting the Middle East with Southern Europe and Asia.

One of the projects, the Blue Submarine Cable System, connects Israel to Italy, France and Greece.

The other, called the Raman Submarine Cable System, connects Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Oman and India.

Google said in a statement Thursday that the cables would each carry 16 fiber optic pairs to increase network capacity and reduce latency.

The company expects the cable to be available in 2024.

According to Calcalist’s daily business, some of the cables are connected to the land of Israel with the help of Bezeq’s internet provider.

Google Cloud will collaborate on a project with Italian telecommunications company Sparkle.

The planned project was first reported last year, but was not confirmed by Google. According to some media reports, the project costs about $ 400 million.

Raman Cable is named after the Indian physicist Chandra Sekar Bencataraman, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. This award ultimately became the basis for the technology used in cables.

Google operates submarine cables connected on all continents except Antarctica.

Search engine parent company Alphabet Inc. Compete with other leading technology companies to build stronger networks, support growing global Internet demand, and make Google more competitive as a cloud-based service provider.

In June, Google announced Firmina, a submarine cable that connects the East Coast of the United States with Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay.

