Business Innovation South Expo Organizer Advances





Blockades, disappointments, and last-minute changes did not stop Rables from moving forward at the Business Innovation South Event at the Hilton Hotel in Asia Bowl on September 15.

She has been philosophical about the last 15 months and has spent valuable time promoting showcases of established South-based businesses from science, technology, engineering and innovation sectors and collaborative service providers. I think it’s time.

“All the exhibitors I was on board were originally with me, and more exhibitors have signed up-48 so far. Extra time is spent on large corporations and influential organizations. Gave the radar more time to tweak its way to the exposition.

“From the beginning, I’ve always said that it’s more than just an exposition and I want to be a catalyst for business activities and connections. Ironically, the pandemic has made it even more likely. “Lara said.

Headline sponsor Colva Tech said: Our specialty is non-technical IT support, so our strength is to connect your business to the technologies you need to succeed. ”

The first # BIS2019 was warmly accepted and Lara was encouraged to host a larger event in 2020. When the pandemic broke out, the stand reservations went smoothly and the sponsorship agreement was signed.

“It was hard, but we spent time creating three online conferences with great speakers / relevant topics and establishing a new tomorrow’s world business zone with many of the major South universities attending. ..

“Many sectors, including the event industry, have been hit hard, but so many STEM companies say they’ve had the best year ever, encouraging the fact that # BIS2021 is even more relevant. Has been done, “she said.

A dedicated Expo app is also designed by Netshell to help all exhibitors and visitors register, manage their time, connect, request information, and promote in the most secure way possible.

Visitors who sign up for the event also have access to a library of resources and recorded speaker sessions.

Safety remains a top priority, and all Covid safety measures planned by Lara when she first rescheduled the exposition remain intact.

“I want people to feel comfortable and safe when they come to the exposition,” Lara said. “We will be one of the first major business events in the region, so it’s important to allow people to book with confidence.

Counting down to the September event, Lara said she would like to especially thank the Hampshire Chamber of Commerce for her support in maintaining awareness of the event.

And looking to the future, “I’m already approached by companies interested in sponsoring 2022 and people interested in speaking and taking a position. I have a lot of fun.”

To learn more about # BIS2021 and book as an exhibitor or visitor, please visit www.businessinnovationsouth.com.

