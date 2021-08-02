A couple in Sydney infected with COVID-19 warns others to take the virus seriously after both are hospitalized





Two days after Melissa Green was hospitalized for the deadly COVID-19 delta mutant, it was arguably the “worst” in her life.

“The temperature was over 40 degrees Celsius. It was oxygenated,” said a 39-year-old woman.

“I was really scared there for about 30 hours just because I had never experienced such a thing in my life. I was literally capricious.”

Ms. Green from Riverwood, southwestern Sydney, became infected with COVID-19 two days after her partner Dion Mason, 40, tested positive on July 13. The couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Laura, also showed positive results.

Early symptoms of both Mr. Green and Mr. Mason included severe headaches, chills, and muscle aches, both of which worsened significantly about 6 days after infection.

“I felt like a 200 kilogram man standing in your chest 24 hours a day,” Mason said.

“I literally couldn’t breathe at all.

“Small tasks like lifting my daughter’s toys off the ground and walking from the kitchen to the bathroom were tired enough to sit and rest. It was very hard.”

Melissa Green, her partner Dion Mason, and their daughter Laura all showed a variety of symptoms after being infected with COVID-19. (

supply

).

Family oxygen levels and heart rate were monitored by NSW Health twice a day via the app, but when it became clear that Mason wasn’t where he should be, he called an ambulance. Was advised.

Asthma patients spent the next few hours undergoing approximately 50 puff “ventrin bursts” in an emergency. This helped open the airways before leaving the hospital.

The next day, Mr. Green woke up and had a hard time breathing.

She spent the next eight nights at St. George’s Hospital, where she updated the status of her friends and family through social media.

“They tried to walk me, and I lasted 40 seconds before I fell in bed, which is insane,” she wrote on July 23.

Three days later, she posted: “This virus is hell.

“It separates people from loved ones, tears your health and challenges you mentally.

“Being at home seriously, we can all see the end.”

Melissa says one of the most difficult parts of her illness was being away from her daughter. (

supply

).

Both parents went to the hospital, but 3-year-old Laura had few symptoms other than vomiting.

But for Mason, staying alone with a toddler while being ill with COVID presented his own challenge.

“I could easily stay in bed for two weeks and do nothing, but I had to take care of her,” he said.

“It was really hard to have a decent meal at a table where I couldn’t stand up for more than 10 minutes at a time.”

Currently, the hospital has 222 COVID-19 cases, 54 of which are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 25 of which are ventilated.

Of the 54-inch ICUs, 7 are in their 20s, 5 are in their 30s, 2 are in their 40s, and the rest are 60-79 years old.

“The disease can be very serious not only for older people but also for younger people,” said Jeremy McCanarty of Health, New South Wales.

Last Sunday, 38-year-old Brazilian citizen Adriana Midori Takara was infected with COVID-19 at Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney.

Young and healthy Green and Mason want to warn people to take COVID-19 seriously.

“When I first got sick, I wasn’t particularly worried just because I thought it was a really bad flu,” Mason said.

“But when those symptoms subside and I can’t breathe, that’s when I was, OK, this is really really scary because people are dying.

“It’s probably the first time in my life that I was really scared because I didn’t know what would happen.”

Mr. Green usually plays netball twice a week and also referees, but despite being discharged from the hospital, he struggles to breathe properly.

“I’m not sitting here and out of breath, but I have to take a big breath and it feels like when I feel it doesn’t fill my lungs. They feel like I’m pretty long and slow. There is a possibility of recovery. “

The unvamped couple said the positive test was a “major shock” because they were always vigilant about the safe practices of COVID.

“We’re the kind of people who stay at home and leave just to get groceries, toilet paper and medicine,” Mason said.

“We wear masks and put disinfectants in our cars.”

NSW Health has narrowed down the potential for COVID exposure to two supermarkets and chemists who were easily visited during the two days before the onset of symptoms.

