Square to Buy’Buy Now, Pay Later’ Giant Afterpay for $ 29 Billion Transactions – TechCrunch





In a fintech world-shaking blockbuster, Square today announced that it will buy the Australian acquisition now and later pay a huge Afterpay for a $ 29 billion full-capitalization transaction.

The purchase price is based on the closing price of $ 247.26 for Square common stock on July 30th. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to certain closing conditions. Afterpay is valued at a premium of over 30% against the latest closing price of A $ 96.66.

Square co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement that the two fintech giants have a common purpose.

He said in a statement that we built our business to make our financial system more equitable, accessible and inclusive, and Afterpay built a credible brand in line with those principles. Together, we can better connect our Cash App and seller ecosystem to provide merchants and consumers with more attractive products and services and bring them back into their hands. ..

The combination of the two companies creates a payment giant unlike any other. Over the last 18 months, the space to buy now and pay later has increased explosively in nature, especially in online and retail stores instead of using a credit card or paying interest. It appeals to the younger generation who are attracted to the idea of ​​choosing an installment loan. Store.

As of June 30, Afterpay has served more than 16 million consumers and nearly 100,000 merchants worldwide, including leading retailers in the fashion, household, beauty and sporting goods industries. It offers.

According to statements from both companies, the addition of Afterpay will accelerate the strategic priorities of Squares’ sellers and the Cash App ecosystem. Square plans to integrate Afterpay into its existing Seller and Cash App business units. This allows even the smallest merchants to buy now and pay later at checkout. This integration will allow Afterpay consumers to manage installments directly on the Cash App. Cash App customers will be able to find sellers directly within the app, buy now, and take advantage of later pay (BNPL) offers.

Afterpay co-founders and co-CEOs Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar will join Square at the time of signing the deal to help lead Afterpay’s respective merchant and consumer businesses. Square said it would appoint one Afterpay director to its board of directors.

Afterpay shareholders will acquire 0.375 Square Class A shares for all of their shares. According to both companies, this means a price of around A $ 126.21 per share, based on the Friday closing price of Square.

Is there more integration in the space? I don’t know yet, but Twitter is certainly talking about the next deal. Here in the United States, rival Affirm, founded by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, was unveiled earlier this year. On July 30, the stock closed at $ 56.32. This is well below the opening price and below the 52-week high of $ 146.90. Meanwhile, in June, Klarna, a fast-growing European competitor in the United States, raised another $ 639 million with a staggering $ 45.6 billion post-money valuation.

Undoubtedly, the BNPL battle for US consumers is only heating up in this deal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/01/square-to-buy-buy-now-pay-later-giant-afterpay-in-29b-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos