Telegram is a great alternative to Google Meet for long video calls, but only available on mobile phones





Thanks to the pandemic, Ive had to attend at least a few video calls each week to work or catch up with friends. Most platforms were perfect for use last year when they offered unlimited free calls and other features for free.

But now these platforms are shrinking their free features. Last month, Google Meet limited free group calls to 60 minutes. If you are watching a show or movie with your friends, it can be annoying.

Thankfully, there are alternatives like Telegram for that. Last month, the chat app unveiled a group call feature. Currently, the maximum audience limit for group calls has been extended to 1,000 participants. Learn how to start a video call on Telegram.

Telegram video call

This means you can not only watch the content with your friends, but also enjoy lectures and live music performances through the app. However, please note that the number of stations that can share the screen is limited to 30 people. But that’s not bad for a free platform at all.

Telegram group calls have some restrictions. You need to organize all your calls on your smartphone. Unlike Google Meet, there are no links to share. If you want to join the call as a broadcaster or viewer, you must join that Telegram group.

During the pandemic, I watched a lot of movies through tools like TeleParty (formerly Netflix Party). But it only allows you to chat with others. Platforms like Telegram allow you to share your mobile screen and watch shows together. I’ve looked at the clips on Netflix and it works fine, but the quality isn’t always clear.

However, if you need a more formal group call, you can try an open source alternative such as Jitsi.

