Trina Solar publishes 2019-2020 CSR report





Changzhou, China, August 1, 2021 / CNW / -Trina Solar recently released a 2019-20 report on Corporate Social Responsibility. This two-year report is extremely comprehensive and is in line with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards 2018 published by the Global Sustainability Standards Board. Learn more about the company’s many practices and achievements related to CSR and sustainability, including corporate governance, technological leadership, product innovation, green and sustainable development, social contribution, and COVID-19 response. ..

Click the link to download the report: http://static.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/TrinaSolar_CSRreport_2019-2020_EN.pdf

Corporate transparency and regular information disclosure

On June 10, last year, Trina Solar issued its first A-share on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board (also known as STAR MARKET) in Shanghai, making it the first PV company to be listed there. During the disclosure period of the CSR report, 108 interim declarations were filed from the time of listing and 3 periodic reports were issued. A highly efficient, transparent and regular information disclosure system, with its complete and accurate declaration, contributed to the company’s excellent reputation in the market, and to be broader and very cautious. I am contributing.

Technology leadership

From 2010 to 2020, Trina Solar’s major state laboratories for PV science and technology invested approximately 10 billion yuan in R & D funding. It has become a world-class innovation platform. Last year, the company’s R & D spending increased 22.29% from that of 2019, when such spending increased 23.73%. At the end of June 2021, the company and the National Institute of PV Science and Technology set 21 world records for solar cell conversion efficiency and PV module output power.

210Vertex ultra-high power module leading the development of the industry

Since 2019, Trina Solar has led the research and development of 210mm modules. Last year, Trina Solar launched the Vertex ultra-high power module worldwide and prepared to take the lead in achieving its industrialization. With this, the industry has officially entered the era of PV 600W + ultra-high output. Trina Solar’s 210mm ultra-high power module and system-integrated new technology platform set the stage for the PV industry.

The story continues

Excellent performance in sustainability

According to the Trina Solar 2020 Sustainable Development Goals, Trina Solar has set a percentage reduction target of 10% for integrated energy consumption per MW module compared to base year 2015. This disclosed CSR report decreased by 29.5% in 2020 compared to 2015.

The company has promised to reduce electricity consumption by 15% and water consumption by 10% in 2020 for one production unit per MW. The report revealed last year that these goals were fully and truly achieved, using the same benchmarks, reducing electricity consumption by 59.7% and water consumption by 50.6% compared to 2015. I made it.

In 2019, China’s domestic greenhouse gas emission reductions reached 46% compared to 2015, and last year performance improved further, achieving a 68.6% reduction compared to 2015.

By the first quarter of 2021, Trina Solar has shipped over 70GW of modules. This will generate approximately 90 billion kWh of clean energy power and reduce annual CO2 emissions of 94.22 million tonnes. This is equivalent to planting 5.1 billion trees.

In 2019, the clean energy power generation capacity of Trina Solar’s solar power plant in China exceeded the power consumption of all of its domestic manufacturing plants and R & D centers by 14 million kWh. Last year, the corresponding figure was almost 30 times higher, at 421 million kWh.

Trina Solar has joined the Global Science Based Targets initiative and signed business ambitions for the 1.5C pledge. This reiterates the company’s efforts to help limit global temperature rise to 1.5 ° C through its own actions to reduce emissions.

Take strict measures to fight COVID-19, but minimize the impact on business operations

After the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, Trina Solar Chairman Gao Jifan took swift action to purchase anti-pandemic supplies in China and elsewhere and donated to the Pandemic Outbreak Center.

Trina Solar has also set up an internal emergency response mechanism and employee care program to ensure both pandemic control and prevention while adhering to normal business operations as practically and safely as possible.

“We believe that an era of high growth in new energy has arrived. Trina Solar has fulfilled its mission, fulfilled its greater responsibilities and always gave back,” Gao said of the company’s performance and future opportunities and challenges. I will continue. To society. “

As a global leader in total solar and smart energy solution providers, Trina Solar is always proud of its diligence to fulfill its corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, we have published reports that strictly adhere to CSR reporting standards and disclose Trina Solar’s strategy, practices and performance in the field of CSR.

Details of Trina Solar: https: //www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/about_trina_solar

Source Trina Solar Co., Ltd.

