Google Translate’s new material You Design can be launched on Pixel 6





Google Translate is one of the most useful Google apps, allowing you to seamlessly translate texts, bilingual conversations, web pages, etc. across so many languages. The app continues to capture new tricks such as transcribing real-time audio, but for a long time the UI hasn’t been significantly updated. But as Google appears to be working on a major redesign of Android apps, that can change quickly.

Decomposition of the APK often predicts the features that may arrive in future updates of the application, but it is possible that any of the features described here will not work in future releases. This is because these features are not currently implemented in live builds and may be pulled by developers at any time in future builds.

Google Translate 6.21 was released over the weekend and includes a new activity titled “New Translate Activity”. When you launch this activity, you’ll see a whole new UI for your app. I’m still working on it at this point, as many features don’t work when I launch the activity directly, such as the Camera button, Details button, Star button at the top left, and Account button at the top. right. But nevertheless, this gives us a peek at the new designs that Google is working on regardless.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the new UI clearly emphasizes one-handed usability, with the camera, microphone, and language switcher buttons all visible at the bottom for easy access. .. The new UI also removes the hamburger menu, which currently provides access to conversation books, saved transcripts, offline translations, and settings.These options are in the lower left corner[その他]It seems to be under the tab.

Interestingly, the manifest entry for this new activity suggests that this redesign is related to the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel6 series is Google’s upcoming smartphone lineup, which is rumored to be released in October. The activity label refers to the string named “app_name_p21”. “P21” may refer to a 2021 Pixel smartphone. The actual value of the “app_name_p21” string is “P21 Translate”, so this new design may launch on Pixel 6 running Android 12. The manifest entry also suggests that this design is a redesign of the translation app “Material You”. The style MaterialNext labeled “Translate_MaterialNext” is the internal codename for MaterialYou.

The new UI specifically for Pixel smartphones isn’t too surprising as I’ve seen Google do it many times. In any case, the new UI hasn’t been rolled out to existing Pixel smartphones. We’ll continue to delve into the APK for more details and let you know if we find something worth sharing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-translate-tests-pixel-6-exclusive-material-you-redesign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos