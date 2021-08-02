Halo Infinite has a good bot and I’m worried





Image: Bungie / Kotaku / Emojipedia

The first big multiplayer technical preview of Halo Infinites will start this weekend and the main star is Bot. For the first time in the history of the series, there is an online multiplayer bot. I wondered how much they would fight against a team of human players. Well, after being chased, beaten and deceived by these bots, I’m glad to report that they are all dislikes.

It didn’t start this way. The bot was a pushover when the technical preview started. I wrote down a few notes to blog about how easy a bot is and how bad it is to stay trampled by a human team.

However, 343 Industries then flipped some levers to improve the bot’s skill level. Things have changed now. The bot keeps its own and impresses me in most games.

For example, at one point, after killing another bot, he chased the bot and suffered a lot of damage in the process. It chased me along the corridor and used that needler to catch me as I ran around the corner and tried to break my gaze. In the match against humans, I didn’t think much about this moment. It happens. But for bots, this moment stood out. I felt like I was playing against a person, not a bot. I’ve seen and read other moments when bots ambush players, turn corners, target players with power weapons, and effectively use tools such as grapple hooks.

G / O media may receive fees

I don’t know how much of this behavior is real, how many are players like me, and give these bots more credit than they deserve. But that doesn’t matter. The important thing is that Im often fights and dies from bots and feels the same as when playing against a real human player. That is impressive.

I thought 343 wouldn’t throw some crappy bots at Halo Infinite and call it a day. But I didn’t expect how good they were. Also, the bot will be improved as the 343 will soon introduce more advanced robot players. Given that most of the games I played against bots have recently won, it didn’t make much of a difference. I would like to know if the next level bot can change the table. By the end of this first beta, can you see bots win most games? That is possible.

I welcome, for example, the new bot overlord. They seem to be neat. I hope they don’t kill me too much. Please.

