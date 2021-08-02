Google Nest thermostat energy history data not updated for several days





It’s the era of smart homes, and when it comes to technology-related products, Google is no stranger. From the Home lineup to the Nest gadgets, the company has built a robust ecosystem that has grown tremendously in recent years.

However, like other smart devices that use complex software, bugs are inevitable. Recently, in many cases, Google Nest Thermostat’s energy history data has stopped updating since January 19th.

Multiple users have reported that energy history is not working in the app or the web. The iOS history has not been updated after 2 days. No history is displayed on the web. It’s just the message “Please come back tomorrow …”.source

Uh … did anyone else notice that their energy history wasn’t updated in 3 days?This seems like a new bug … Source

As you can see from the comments above, energy history has disappeared in a mysterious way to many users, and has since received numerous complaints across Google forums and Reddit.

This issue seems to be on the server side. This is because the Google Nest app is running unexpectedly on all platforms, including Android, iOS, and even websites.

When trying to access the history, the user either encounters a slab of missing information or sees the message “Go back tomorrow to check the thermostat status”.

In addition, users have already tried all the workarounds they have, such as resetting the thermostat, resetting the network, restarting Google Nest, and checking for app updates, but none of them help.

The user then visited Twitter and said that Google was aware of the thermostat’s energy history issue and was already working on a fix.

We are aware of this rare issue and are working towards a solution.This is due to a power outage[設定]>[リセット]>[再起動]or[シャットダウン]Occurs when the thermostat is not restarted properly after going to.

Rest assured that we are working on fixes for a better experience. Thank you kindly look forward for your understanding.

The company didn’t really provide much information about the exact availability of the fix, but at least it does work on this serious bug. Therefore, the fix should be deployed soon.

Update 1 (January 27)

04:18 pm (IST): Google has finally resolved the issue and the thermostat history is displayed again without any issues. Recent comments left by product experts confirm this.

If for any reason you continue to have problems, be sure to try a series of expertly recommended steps.

Update 2 (August 2nd)

09:55 am (IST): Google Nest users seem to be facing the issue of incomplete energy history appearing in the Nest app or missing energy history for several days again. However, the same has been acknowledged by Google support and is under investigation.

