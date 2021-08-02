Technology Innovation Institute (TII) Appoints Dr. Ray O. Johnson as CEO





The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) has announced the appointment of Dr. Ray O. Johnson as the new CEO to adapt its strategic direction.

Johnson previously held senior management positions at Bessemer Venture Partners and Lockheed Martin.

New CEO Johnson has 40 years of global technology leadership, strategic investment in disruptive technology, and business strategy development at TII, a pillar of applied research at the Abu Dhabi-based Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). Brings the above experience.

Prior to joining TII, Johnson was an operating partner for Bessemer Venture Partners, an American venture capital firm, and was previously Senior Vice President and CTO of Lockheed Martin Corporation’s Engineering, Technology and Operations.

His Excellency Faisal Albannai, Executive Director of ATRC, said of the new appointment: We welcome Dr. Ray Johnson as the first CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute. His appointment is a complete specialty that allows us to ensure that the person assigned this role is not only a good research and technical expert, but also the most positive results of a groundbreaking project. We were anxious to be a stakeholder in the home and industry. TII is currently engaged in all seven early dedicated research centers.

Dr. Johnson is a breakthrough in TII to grow a talented global team of more than 375 researchers, scientists and engineers to achieve the broad goal of ensuring the goals of today’s workloads. I am confident that we can build a synergistic effect. met. He also leverages his vast network to further expand our visibility and reach the entire market.

Johnson of the new TIICEO commented: We are very excited about this new role in the region, which is impressed with our dedication to advanced research and development to improve the UAE.

“Since the launch of TII in November 2020, I have been very interested in following many of its presentations and achievements. As we move to a new stage of growth, we work with a team of talented researchers throughout the center. We look forward to driving competitive results and facilitating breakthrough solutions to the market.

Appointment of Technology CEO and CEO

This is a list of CEO and CEO appointments published across the technology.Read here

About TII

TII is a global R & D center focused on applied research and new era of technological capabilities.

The institute has seven early dedicated research centers for quantum, autonomous robots, cryptography, advanced materials, digital security, directed energy, and secure systems.

By collaborating with talents, universities, research institutes and industry partners around the world, the Institute will act as a global network, help build the R & D ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and strengthen the country as a global innovation hub. That is my mission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.information-age.com/technology-innovation-institute-tii-appoints-dr-ray-o-johnson-as-ceo-123496368/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos