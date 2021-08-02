Mark Zuckerberg Metaverse already smokes





Zuckerverse is coming. About a week ago, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a long interview with The Verge that his social network is ready to become a Metaverse company.

First appearing in Neil Stephensons’ 1992 science fiction novel Snow Crash, Metaverse is the ideal immersive successor to the Internet, with billions of users moving through countless different but interoperable worlds and situations. Interact, interact and always hold your avatar. Identity, virtual property, and digital currency. It’s hard to pinpoint the Metaverse (more on this later), but the form that can be understood in cyberpunk mists is that Ernest Cline’s novel “Ready Player One” meets Fortnite and becomes virtual reality. This is the version where you meet and meet the blockchain. A game-like galaxy that seamlessly blends with meat space. The point is that Metaverse is now a buzzword and Facebook wants some of it. The bad news is that Zuckerbergs Metaverse’s ambitions sound hellish and boring.

After repeated interviews over and over again, Zuckerberg dropped words that seemed to be cut straight from some 40-page insight reports from some stuffy consultancy firms. He lyrically talked about Metaverse’s ability to improve focus time and personal productivity. He created a terrifying official endless office that reminds Metaverse residents of multiple virtual screens on their Oculus VR headsets to multitask like a pro.Zuckerberg was excited[ed] (!) About the possibility of Metaverse to hold a VR office meeting.

Metaverse evangelists and open source advocates say that regular suspects such as Facebook and Google have stepped up squeeze in the digital world, gathered data, and followed surveillance capitalist practices about Big Tech’s invasion of the Metaverse. I’m worried about how to reproduce it. Misinformation, manipulation, and gatekeeping illnesses that accompany it. However, Big Tech’s invasion of the Metaverse could no longer be a super-malicious power grab, making the Metaverse a hybrid of Heavy Rains’ goofy detective ARI glasses and Accenture’s blog post’s eerie rendering. Just make it a non-cool snooze fest. When Microsoft starts talking about the endless opportunities of the Enterprise Metaverse, you know you can’t enjoy it.

The Metaverse idea was rather always trapped in the corporate square, as there was no clear definition of what it was. Metaverses ur-texts Snow Crash and arguably Ready Player One are science fiction novels that can’t really form the basis of rigorous research. Venture capitalist Matthew Ball has come closest to the systematic study of what makes the Metaverse, but leaves room for interpretation of what ultimately looks good when things go by. It’s no wonder Facebook and Microsoft have decided to propose their vision for everything that buzzwords transform, but it’s also intriguing that they were so unimaginative.

One of the key factors that always appears to be spoken quietly in almost every analysis of the Metaverse is its nature as a crisis technology. Most meta-prophets expect this virtual world to evolve almost naturally from technological advances and social dynamics, but actually explain why someone wants to spend all their time here. Is not … But in that fictional incarnation, the alternative, the Metaverse, is desirable because the Earth is so dark. In the Snow Crash, people are rampaging in the Metaverse, but the world is a violent and chaotic turmoil plagued by mafia cartels and hyperinflation. With Ready Player One, the world’s lower classes in shantytowns connect to the oasis (a Klein version of the Metaverse) for days in the hope of winning the in-game scavenger hunt.

The story of the Metaverse as a nuclear shelter may be a bit too catastrophic, but as the pandemic raged around the world, driving most people indoors and outlawing everything, the Metaverse actually went public in 2020. It’s no coincidence that he began to enter the discourse of, but essential human contact. Of course, when idling at home and pasted on the screen, studying QAnon’s conspiracy theory, trading GameStonks at Robin Hood, playing with Technoking Musk and his dog meme, in the Metaverse. I want to dive in. It looks like a mixed reality game anyway. More importantly, of course, when the Omega variant was in circulation in 2051, when it got stuck indoors again, it needed better meetings and better multitasking chops.

