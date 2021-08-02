One month after the Android release, the iOS version is nowhere to be found





Battlegrounds Mobile India was officially released for all Android devices a month ago, but support for iOS devices has been a mystery so far. Krafton has yet to reveal the official date of the game coming to iOS. Android players can play the Early Access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India even before the July 2 release date, but Apple devices haven’t yet had a beta release. Krafton has been quite committed to the availability of such an early access version for iOS.

What do gamers have to say?

Well-known game streamers such as Ghatak, Kronten, and Mortal say that iOS players may have to wait for a while before they have the opportunity to experience battle royale games on the platform.

iOS walo ko thoda aur wait karna pad sakta he

Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) July 5, 2021

With a few weeks delay and an indefinite wait period, is this the time for iOS users to move to Android?

Probably not. The availability of a single app or game does not mean that users are switching to a new device or ecosystem. In addition, Krafton has hinted that the game will eventually be for iOS users, which can make the switch meaningless. With a large user base using iOS devices in India, Krafton is unlikely to completely discontinue support for iOS, and the official release of iOS should be a matter of time.

The Android version of the game was released earlier, but faced bugs during gameplay, with more patch updates to fix these bugs. With each iOS version released, players can expect a fairly stable version of the title.

What can iOS users do now?

iPhone and iPad users can try other battle royale games such as Call of Duty: Mobile instead of switching to another phone. If you need to play Battlegrounds Mobile India, you can always try out the Android version of the game using the emulator on your PC.

In any case, waiting for the official iOS version of the game is currently a must for players. Stay tuned to find out more when the first official tip of the iOS release is removed.

