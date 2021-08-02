Q & A with Natalie Shammas 18, Google’s Product Marketing Manager





The following interview is reprinted from the Duke Business Oriented Female Alumni Spotlight Series.

Natalie Shanmas graduated in 2018 with a degree in Psychology and Market and Management Studies Certificates. She is currently working as a product marketing manager at Google. While at Duke, Natalie was deeply involved in BOW, serving as President, Vice President, Vice President of Diversified Industries, and Logistics Chairman for three years. She was also the Head Student Manager of the Duke Women’s Basketball Team and an undergraduate student at the Coach K Center (COLE) on Leadership and Ethics.

While at Duke, you were deeply involved in BOW, served on the executive committee for three years, and led the organization as president during the 2017-18 academic year. How has BOW grown under your leadership? How did you grow from your various experiences at BOW?

When I joined BOW in my freshman year, I couldn’t imagine how much the organization would pay. After spending my time devoting myself to dancing in high school, I got lost, so I entered Duke without knowing exactly what kind of career I wanted to pursue. BOW provided the foundation for me to grow not only professionally but also personally. My self-confidence and self-confidence soared from freshman to fourth grade, and the resources and mentors provided by BOW played a major role in its growth.

Prior to serving as President of BOW, I was appointed as Junior to be the first Vice President of Diversified Industries in the organization and chaired Logistics in my second year. So when I became president, I already had some priorities in mind. The first was to make sure that the event calendar was diverse and fulfilling. This not only supported members interested in finance and consulting, but also provided powerful services to members interested in other industries.

Second, it was essential to take a closer look at diversity and inclusion within the BOW. When I was president, we started working on the acronym D & I and were proud to work with Grace and Jenny. [BOW President and EVP 18-19] To make D & I the official position of the board. It was my priority for our members to reflect the body composition of Dukes students. This meant making our outreach more deliberate when hiring. Often, BOW members will spread the word about BOW to other groups to which they belong, such as their living groups and other pre-professional organizations, but we are in a space without members. I didn’t aim for outreach.

Finally, we aimed to increase BOW’s external branding so that it could contribute to the Duke community. He spoke at the Spring Business Conference as CEO of General Motors. Almost every day, there are events for over 250 members and several corporate sponsors. Are other student groups doing so much? I wanted to put BOW in a position to gain that recognition, but in the end our efforts paid off. From hundreds of student groups, BOW was named Headliner Student Organization at the Dukes 2017-2018 Spotlight Awards Ceremony. At this award ceremony, we told the executive committee a lot about the enormous amount of work involved in planning more than 150 events. It was a moment we were proud of.

As Google’s Product Marketing Manager, I work at the crossroads of marketing, business and technology. How did you discover your interest in this niche area?

As I said earlier, I hadn’t touched the business world before Duke, so the first step was to try to find a potential role of interest. I had a hard time understanding what marketing is and what its role in finance is. What do analysts actually do? And BOW was incredibly helpful with that. As a freshman, I participated in various BOW events and realized that marketing-related events were the most enjoyable. At the same time, I also love psychology lessons, looking at the relationship between marketing and psychology, especially in terms of understanding behavioral science and consumer motivation to buy.

Once my interest in marketing grew, I began to explore marketing opportunities in various industries. I was very interested in (and still is) the sports industry from my experience working with the Duke Women’s Basketball Team. I did an internship with the WNBA team in the summer of the following year, the second year.

With full transparency, the technology was unexpected. I think my story illustrates the opportunity to be unleashed through BOW, as I wasn’t your typical person groomed for a technical role. I had never worked for a technology company before and didn’t know anyone working for technology. At that time, I didn’t fully understand the industry. Through the BOW event, I had a great conversation with Duke’s Alum, who worked at Google. He encouraged me to apply for Google’s BOLD internship program. One thing led to another and I was offered an internship.

At that time, I was deciding on either Google or another internship offer in the sports industry. I chose Google in the end because the learning opportunities and ability to influence seemed unmatched. During my internship, and now working full-time, I have been given a great deal of responsibility and trust by my manager. The number of influential projects Ive has undertaken is incredibly unique and sometimes difficult for juniors at any company, but it has grown exponentially over the last two years. ..

How do you find meaning in your daily work?

When I graduated, I immediately thought that my job was meaningful. That was a false expectation. As college students, when listening to guest speakers discussing how purposeful their work is, it is important to remember that these people have been in their career for 20 or 30 years. Beginner-level employees rarely find their true meaning shortly after graduation and feel completely satisfied with their work. True fulfillment takes time and will not happen immediately. That’s what I had to learn when I grew up through my first two years of work, and Im is still learning.

Google works with SMEs to help them grow through Google’s tools and solutions. Whenever COVID-19 hit, I always felt it had more impact on me. SMEs are the backbone of our economy and are heavily influenced by pandemics. So while work has a sense of purpose, this is not the purpose of my life. You can’t say that early in your career.

In terms of finding personal meaning in my work, I am devoting my energy to bridging the gaps in my professional and personal growth. For example, when I started Google, I prioritized improving the style of public speech and presentation when communicating with executives. I am confident that this will be beneficial in the long run. So I think drive is a better word for one of the ways I find meaning in workers. My motivation is to build a toolset. That way, when the perfect opportunity to grow throughout my career comes, I will be the best person for the job. ..

Google has taken quite aggressive precautions against COVID-19, including extending the telecommuting option until July 2021 for roles that do not require you to be in the office. How did you move to working from home? And what was the most difficult or unexpected part of the transition?

I tend to be workaholic, so when Im invests in a project, I put on a blindfold and work hard and don’t realize my well-being. The biggest challenge when moving to work from home was that the line between work and life was blurry. Now that I’m home with my laptop, when I need to relax in the evening with my family, I can’t reply to emails because of the lack of physical barriers. Setting that boundary was important to me.

In addition, I found it becoming increasingly difficult to secure blocks on my calendar due to work and productivity hours. Now it was no longer direct, you can no longer ask someone a simple question by walking to their desk. Often, when something needs to be discussed, it turns into a meeting. To counter this, my team adopted the idea that a 30-minute meeting is a new 60-minute meeting and a 15-minute meeting is a new 30-minute meeting. Efforts to increase efficiency and reduce meetings allowed us to reserve more brain space for ourselves.

Which class or professor would you recommend for your job or those who are generally interested?

From my experience, no class can fully prepare you for what you do full-time. So I always encourage students to prioritize taking classes taught by professors who are really interested and enjoy learning. I loved every class I took with George Grody. Not only did he care deeply about his students, his class was not based on theory but focused on practical learning. He linked his experience working at Procter & Gamble to what we were learning in the classroom. This was invaluable.

I really enjoyed the personality psychology that Dr. Mark Leary taught me. Not only was this topic fascinating, it also helped the class to better understand their strengths and weaknesses and how they could be leveraged throughout their lives and careers. Finally, the ethics and philosophy of sports taught by Dr. Chris Kennedy was my personal favorite. Twice a week, we met to discuss topics such as gender equality and sports betting in sports. How cool is it?

How are you pursuing your passion for sports now?

I have two passions for sports. 1) interest in the business of the industry and 2) love for sports as a fan.

From the perspective of pursuing a business interest in sports, I regularly read sports business journals, listen to podcasts discussing sports business and partnerships, and follow industry influential people on LinkedIn. .. In particular, Im is interested in how digitization is causing industry turmoil and creating untapped opportunities to connect sports and technology.

I think I speak for all major sports fans when saying that life really felt normal when the sport started after the first break by the pandemic. This simply speaks to the power of sport and how closely sport can be tied to someone’s identity. Recently, the NBA and WNBA seasons are back and I enjoy playing basketball every night.

How do you find the balance between trying new things and catching up with old interests and hobbies?

This is another thing I’m still learning. When I graduated from college and moved to a new city, I wanted to try a lot of new hobbies. But I learned to focus on the quality of how they make me feel and how much value they bring to my life, rather than the amount of new things I try. At the heart of my life, whether it’s spending time with family, friends, loved ones, or playing sports, my interests and liking remain the same. When it comes to new hobbies, I’ve come to love yoga. In a 60-minute or 90-minute yoga class, you can now shut out everything else. This helped my happiness.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arts.duke.edu/news/qa-with-natalie-shammas-18-product-marketing-manager-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos