Beyond Expo Becomes Annual Fixture in Local and APAC Technology Scene





In an interview with the co-founder of BEYOND International Science and Technology Innovation Expo, the event became a local annual fixture and was “the largest and most influential event in facilitating inter-industry and cross-border cooperation. I hope to be one of them. ” In Asia “.

The event was co-founded by Lu Gang, head of Chinese tech media company TechNode, and local venture capitalist Jason Ho Kin Tung, and recorded a joint interview previously published on the Expo’s website. ..

Originally scheduled for the first half of this year, BEYOND was later postponed to the Venetian Convention Center on August 26th and 28th. Organizers previously predicted that more than 1,000 Fortune 500 exhibitors and more than 20,000 participants would spread over a space of 50,000 square meters.

‘This is BEYOND’s first event. After that, I hope that a big global technology scene will be born in Macau every year. We believe Asia is an emerging market for businesses to explore and expand in the coming years. Therefore, our goal is to make BEYOND Expo one of the largest and most influential events in facilitating inter-industry and cross-border cooperation in Asia, “Ho said. Said in an interview conducted by.

In an interview, Lu explored the event as “the future of business” and “focusing on technology and its impact on various industries,” while at the same time emerging markets, especially the APAC region.

According to an interview, Lu and Ho met during London Tech Week 2019. They are both guest speakers at the Roundtable in London, and Lu invited Ho as guest speakers at several TechNode events.

“At rallies, one question often comes up as a point of discussion. There are many innovations in Asia and the market potential is huge, but there are no platforms like CES, MWC, IFA. Why? Do you want to bring the world’s innovation industries together? “Ho said in an interview.

Organizers have previously presented an exposition aimed at helping Macau become a global technology hub, comparable to Las Vegas’ annual Consumer Technology Association (CES) trade fair.

“One day I told Lu Gang on WeChat. Let’s build a new platform in Macau and call it Beyond. This means transcendence. That was the beginning of BEYOND.”

Lu also said that the event will seek to “beyond” the commercial value that technology can bring to our society, achieve a sustainable future, and solve global challenges. He added that he would focus on the contributions he would make.

“Especially during COVID-19, science and technology have been heavily utilized to save lives. For BEYOND Boundaries, we believe that technology should not have geographical boundaries. Instead, it is global. “We need open conversations between the global technology community to recognize the importance and value of collaboration,” Lu said.

Technology giants Alibaba, ByteDance, CP Group, Foxconn, BMW, Huawei, Mi, ZTE, AliCloud and SenseTime.t are part of the group that will be attending this event and are big on social and environmental technology. Focus on it. Life sciences, advanced technology, 5G network infrastructure, smart cities, transportation-related technologies, government-oriented electronics.

Expected speakers include Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, China’s top respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan, and former NBA superstar Yao Ming.

BEYOND is owned and manufactured by the Macau Technology Association and co-sponsored by the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the China International Science and Technology Exchange Center.

The event is divided into three major components: BEYOND Business, BEYOND Technology and BEYOND Boundaries, with some information already revealed about the BEYOND Global Investment Summit and the BEYOND Virtual segment.

At the BEYOND Global Investment Summit, along with speakers such as Christine Tsai, CEO and founding partner of 500 Startups, and James Mi, founding partner, investment trends over the next decade, investment in sustainable technology, change and adaptation to the post-covid era I will take up about. Venture capital company, Light Speed ​​China Partners.

BEYOND Virtual will also showcase more than 10 online sessions with more than 40 speakers in three days on topics such as special purpose acquisition companies, non-fungible tokens, esports, and the future of retail.

A tour connecting top Chinese tech companies in the Greater Bay Area with international visitors is also scheduled for August 23-25, starting in Hong Kong, followed by Shenzhen and Guangzhou, and before arriving in Macau, Huawei, Visit high-tech companies such as BYD and Tencent. August 25th.

