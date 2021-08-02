Apex Legends players rage after being “stolen” by an Apex Pack that is missing items





The Apex Legends Season 10 hype is approaching enthusiasm in the last week before its release, but some players have been “robbed” by glitchy Apex packs and then mouthed for the new season. Has a bad taste.

Apex Legends Season 10 is approaching its release date on August 3rd. Season 10 is expected to be released, but players have a lot of concerns about emergency, including concerns about server stability and the new legend of the game: Seer’s power level. ..

Currently, on the final day of Season 9, some Apex Legends fans lose their hardware due to a mysterious bug related to Apex Pack, the main source of in-game cosmetics and crafting ingredients. He has expressed concern about that. -Acquired items.

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends players aren’t happy to miss a third of their new items.

Bug reports first began to spread in the final week of Season 9. Players started sharing their experiences with buggy Apex packs, offering only two new items or sets of crafting materials instead of the standard three items per pack.

A player shared a video of a newly opened pack on Reddit. In this video, two sets of crafting materials were provided, but there was nothing in the last item slot. That is, one-third of the content was missing. “Why did this happen? Can I get my own?” They asked.

… So why did this happen? Can I get my own?From Apex Legends

Some players had a bug in the loading screen and asked if new items or sets of materials appeared in the player’s inventory, but the poster categorically claimed that they were neglected. [a high-rarity item], I still want what I paid for. “

Others have reported encountering the same issue, coupled with server errors supplied to them by the game suggesting the reason behind these missing items. The rewards they were supposed to receive seemed to exist, but they didn’t yet exist in the game.

Uh … So did I get an unfinished skin or what?From Apex Legends

One fan shared an image of the error message “Some items in the Apex pack haven’t been created in the game yet.” The poster then speculated about the cause of the glitch. “Did I get unfinished skin or what?”

In a comment, players speculated that the bug could include items that will appear in the game in Season 10, such as Seer’s cosmetics and the game’s new Rampage LMG. Both have been added to Emergence.

“Maybe the game is trying to give [you] Seer’s, but is Seer crazy because he hasn’t participated in the game? I read one reply. Despite the potential explanation, other fans didn’t feel it justified the missing item. [that] I only have 2 items [bugged] “Puck”, another player replied.

Respawn pushes fixes for buggy Apex packs

After the glitchy Apex Pack report began to gain momentum on social media, Respawn immediately joined in, informing the community that they were aware of the problem and were investigating potential solutions.

Fortunately, the resolution happened only a few hours later, and Respawn confirmed that a fix was pushed to address the bug. He also revealed that the cause of the bug had nothing to do with Season 10 items, but “it was due to a new Lifeline tracker that was configured to drop Apex packs too quickly.”

The PS Heirloom shards appear to be unaffected by this issue, even though the widely distributed images suggest that this is not the case.

Legend, keep it a reality.

— Respawn (@Respawn) July 31, 2021

Respawn also compensated for fan trouble and confirmed that “affected players will be given a make-up pack and a tracker will be found in their inventory after the 10.0 update.” The developers also specified that, despite some reports, the Heirloom debris did not appear to be affected by the bug.

Thanks to Respawn’s quick resolution, you don’t have to postpone the redemption of your Apex pack after all. After all, you won’t be able to get skins that haven’t been released, so feel free to cash out the packs you received before Season 10 began on August 3rd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dexerto.com/apex-legends/apex-legends-players-furious-after-being-robbed-by-apex-packs-with-missing-items-1622172/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos