PS5 storage expansion requirements reveal that only the fastest M.2 SSDs will work





Sony is set to enable the PS5’s internal M.2 SSD extension, so PS5 owners will eventually be able to increase storage space by up to 4TB with the new console. catch? Currently only available to beta testers and the requirements are strict.

This feature allows gamers to download, copy, and launch PS5 games along with PS4 games and media apps by installing an M.2 SSD in a console expansion slot that hasn’t been used much since its launch. According to Sony’s support page, extended storage capacity support will be rolled out in a future system software update.

As previously reported, Sony has updated the console by allowing PS5 games to be stored on an external USB drive. However, PS5 owners are anxious to use SSD expansion slots, which allows for even greater storage expansion and access to games.

However, not all SSDs work. Sony outlines what gamers need for M.2 SSDs, and it looks like they need the fastest on the market. The support page also claims that requirements may change as the beta version of the feature is released.

Mark Cerny, the lead system architect for PS5, has announced his reliable SSD, the WD_BLACK SN850 with a heatsink. Developed by manufacturer Western Digital, the NVMe SSD will be a popular choice thanks to Cerny.

Mark Cerny, the lead system architect for PS5, has announced his reliable SSD, the WD_BLACK SN850 with a heatsink.

The SN850 comes in a variety of storage sizes, including 500GB ($ 139.99 / £ 140.99), 1TB ($ 229.99 / £ 218.99), and 2TB ($ 449.99 / £ 452.99).

PS5 SSD expansion requirements

Owners will need a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD with 250GB-4TB storage capacity and a sequential read speed of 5,500MB / s or higher. M.2 SSDs also require a built-in cooling structure or a cooling structure for mounting such as heat sinks.

Single-sided and double-sided M.2 SSDs are supported and the module width is 22mm. Regarding the type of M.2 drive, PS5 is compatible with 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110 type drives. As mentioned earlier, the number is on the retail list of M.2 SSD devices.

Sony also lists the size requirements required for an M.2 SSD to fit. However, even if these requirements are met, Sony states that “we cannot guarantee that all M.2 SSD devices that meet the specifications described will work with the console.”

With this in mind, it may be premature to buy a new M.2 SSD for the PS5. Also, this feature is in beta only. Check out the best PS5 games you want to make space for while you wait for software updates.

