Inside Google’s quest to become a cloud computing giant





In mid-July this year, Google Cloud announced plans to expand its footprint in India in the second cloud region under the leadership of Thomas Kurian. Google Cloud CEO said a significant capital commitment from Google seizes growth opportunities for customers in the Indian market.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure are major cloud providers in the long run. Despite being late for the party, GCP has grown strongly over the years.

Google Clouds revenue has more than doubled in the two years since Kurians was appointed and is growing rapidly under his supervision. In 2019, GCP cut back on transactions with seven open source companies. Even in the COVID-19 pandemic, Google Clouds’ workforce has increased from 25,000 in 2019 to 37,000 now.

Google Cloud was better than expected, with revenue of $ 4.63 billion in the previous quarter, up 45% year-over-year. Operating losses fell from $ 1.43 billion last year to $ 591 million.

“He hasn’t finished the job of making Oracle a powerful force in cloud computing. His position at Google offers him a second chance.” Regarding the impact of Thomas Kurian on Google Cloud. The @NicoAGrant profile is packed with fascinating details. https://t.co/2HYGpH58jo

— Benwolfson (@ benwolfson10) July 26, 2021

Despite the rapid growth of Google Clouds, Google ranks third behind AWS and Microsoft Azure. AWS earned $ 4.16 billion in the first quarter, when Google lost $ 974 million. Google’s market share in infrastructure cloud services increased from 7% in 2019 to 9% today, while Microsoft grew to 20%. AWS has about one-third of the market share.

According to CFO Ruth Porat, Google is working on the enterprise cloud market more than ever. Alphabet has a large investment in cloud computing infrastructure.

Crian’s strategy

According to Cloud Wars, an indicator of the 10 most influential cloud vendors in the world, Google’s OCTO is a company’s secret weapon. According to the organization, the CTO’s office is more about Google’s customers acting as CTOs, rather than being officially responsible.

Credit: cloudwars

So far, Google has focused on engineering thinking and technology in cloud computing, but to no avail. Then Klean brought old-fashioned salesmanship to the search giant.

Kurian has changed the focus of the enterprise from engineering to client services. This means moving away from transactional transactions and embarking on strategic partnerships.

The CEO persuaded executives from other companies, including Rob Enslin, president of SAPSE’s cloud business group.

The duo continued to recruit and offered attractive wage packages that attracted experienced salespeople. For example, an experienced Kurians salesperson earns $ 600,000 compared to a salesperson at a company that earns $ 191,000 a year in the United States.

Kurian has also introduced an enterprise tactic of software packaging to enhance the Google cloud that exists in the database and analytics market. The strategy of including other apps such as Android and maps in the analytics tools helped boost cloud trading.

Learn more about GCP tools for accelerating ML workloads.

Strategic partnership

Google has signed a high-profile client and offers extended services to retain its current customers.

Before the pandemic, Home Depot Inc migrated its IT systems and customer service software from its data center to Google Cloud servers. Google Cloud also provided retailers with computing storage and power. The two companies also worked together to build a variety of cloud apps that enable services such as curbside pickup and heavy equipment rental.

Major League Baseball is migrating its computing structure to Google Cloud to provide personalized highlights, data-driven decisions, and cost predictability. Google Cloud is Twitter’s advertising engagement and analytics platform. Google Cloud also works with Louis Vuitton to drive demand forecasting, inventory control, and product recommendations. Google is helping older school clients like Ford Motor Company develop new digital services.

At the Data Cloud Summit in May, technology giants announced new cloud services such as Dataplex, a data fabric that improves data consistency, and Datastream, a database replication service. In addition, Analytics Hub combines datasets to share data and insights, such as dashboards and machine learning models, inside and outside your organization.

Deutsche Bank, Equifax and Loblaw also use Google Clouds data cloud solutions. Deutsche Bank’s Head of Technology, Leukert, as we are talking about, has about 50 GCP services available in the landing zone for safe consumption in GCP’s native environment.

I'm a liberal arts graduate and enjoy studying new topics and writing about them. As an avid journalist, I love reading books, going out for a drive on a rainy day, and listening to old Bollywood music.

