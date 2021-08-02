OpenTexts Tom Leeson on Mobile Tech





Tom Leeson is a senior market strategist in OpenText’s manufacturing division, a trading engineer who understands the complex manufacturing environment in which customers work.

OpenText enables organizations to gain insights through market-leading information management solutions, Leeson explains. Our Business Network Cloud Solutions serve 21 of the Top 25 Gartner Supply Chains in 2020 and 4 of the 5 Gartner Supply Chain Masters (Apple, Unilever, P & G, Amazon). One of the reasons we look for suppliers is that we have over 30 years of technology experience, able to provide a single integration platform that supports complex integrations between suppliers, partners, devices and customers.

When asked to define mobile technology and the benefits it brings to the supply chain, Leeson said: Mobile technology has played a key role in supply chain management, especially in warehouses, for decades. But today’s mobile devices and systems (barcode scanners, smartphones, wearables, tablets, rugged laptops, etc.) are much more sophisticated. Innovations such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) are incorporated.

The advantage of using mobile technology is increased visibility in the supply chain. It is estimated that companies lose about $ 17 billion annually in the UK alone due to asset losses. Still, many manufacturers still rely on manual, outdated spreadsheet-based processes to track asset inventories. IoT-based asset tracking can improve performance and productivity while reducing costs and risks.

So why do manufacturers need to embrace mobile technology in their supply chains?

According to an IDC survey, 60% of companies expect their businesses to be disrupted by competitors with a more resilient supply chain by the end of 2021.

So, simply put, supply chain companies need to embrace mobile technology to maintain their elusive competitive advantage. We have seen the Black Swan event that prompted the COVID-19 pandemic to rethink a company’s global supply chain strategy and accelerate the adoption of digital supply network models and features. This needs to continue in the long run as companies strive to be more flexible and adaptable.

What innovations are happening in the field of mobile technology?

In my opinion, the most important innovation is IoT-enabled asset and cargo tracking. This allows you to quickly transform all physical objects into IoT devices and continuously collect digital intelligence for your assets in ways never before possible. IoT devices collect asset data, share it with people and automated systems in real time, and take action based on the data.

However, providing an effective digital asset tracking system is not always easy. Studies show that nearly three-quarters of all IoT projects are failing. In fact, after investigating the cause of the failure, McKinsey found that integrating IoT solutions into existing workflows and managing data was the top two reasons, Leeson said. Than IoT data capture and communication.

He continues to explain that various forms of IoT data need to be securely organized and include the ability to integrate with other information and contexts associated with that asset. Therefore, it is most beneficial to adopt the digital twin approach. It provides the single source of truth for the entire asset at the right time and in the right context. It’s the only way to visualize the connection between an asset and other related assets end-to-end. That’s why companies are increasingly embracing innovations like asset intelligence solutions for the manufacturing industry to get more value from mobile technology.

Looking at cloud technology, innovation in this area is also important. This is to support the ability to connect data more easily. If all your mobile technology data is matched in the cloud, you can easily combine it with insights from other parts of your organization.

Helps maintain the operation of the supply chain. How did mobile technology help in the outbreak of COVID-19?

Leeson harshly demonstrates the vulnerability of the global supply chain and commented on the Institute of Supply Management and Dun & Dradstreet research.

According to the Supply Control Laboratory, 75% of manufacturers procuring from China experienced turmoil. Dun & Bradstreet has calculated that 51,000 companies around the world have one or more direct suppliers in Wuhan and at least 5 million companies have one or more tiers. Two suppliers in the Wuhan region.

Mobile technology, along with the cloud, helped keep supply chains up and running by creating a common environment for people to support their businesses remotely. Information was available in the cloud, more accessible, and in a collaborative environment while offices and factories were closed and systems on the premises were unattended. This required business leaders to adapt their business quickly, so they continued to have the right information they needed to make important decisions.

After COVID-19, Leeson expects the use of mobile technology in the supply chain to continue to grow, at least until the majority of companies have a basic level of adoption.

After that, it may hit a plateau, but at this point there is no doubt that there are more technical improvements and innovations to build on this. Companies that work with major technology partners have the advantage of early adoption of next-generation mobile technology.

