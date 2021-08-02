Poco X3 will start getting Android 11 updates with MIUI 12 version





Last year, Poco followed up on the impressive Poco X2 with the similarly outstanding Poco X3. This has resulted in some upgrades (and some downgrades). I booted on Android 10 and wore the MIUI 12 skin. Just before the end of the year, Poco started releasing an Android 11 update for this phone. The update will continue to use the MIUI 12 skin instead of the new MIUI 12.5.Read also-Top 5G smartphones under 20,000 rupees in August 2021: Samsung A22 5G, Redmi Note 10T, etc.

The current release is limited to a small number of mobile phones and is grouped as a stable beta. Therefore, if you see an update pop-up, be aware that your OS may contain some bugs or issues. If you and the lucky people don’t report such a bug, a wider rollout is planned for the coming weeks. Android 11 was released in September 2020.Read also-MIUI13 is reported to be delayed due to the need for further optimization: this is what we know

Poco X3 tastes Android 11

On Android 11 on Xiaomi-based devices, there isn’t much change you can expect, given that MIUI doesn’t leave a trace of the original Android experience. In addition, the true update for PocoX3 is the MIUI 12.5 version, which is reported to improve the performance of existing Xiaomi models and give you more options to remove unwanted system apps.Read again-The Poco X3 GT has been released worldwide, but the company confirms that it will not be released in India.

Do not confuse Poco X3 with Poco X3 Pro. Poco X3 is closely based on Poco X2, which itself has been renamed to Redmi K304G. So you get a Snapdragon 732G chip, a 6000mAh battery, a 64 megapixel quad camera system, and a unique design.

Poco X3 Pro, on the other hand, is aimed at tight-budget mobile gamers. The phone is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 860 chipset, which is a boosted version of the 2019 Snapdragon 855 Plus. The phone was launched with Android 11 and recently received the MIUI 12.5 update as well.

However, the biggest announcement from Poco is from the more expensive layer. The Poco F3 GT is the company’s entry into the gaming smartphone space with dedicated gaming keys and enhanced hardware. The Poco F3 GT offers a powerful Dimensity 1200 chip, 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging solution from Rs 27,999.

Poco has also released the Poco X3 GT globally as a smaller variant of the F3 GT. The phone was basically renamed to a Chinese-made Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G with a Dimensity 1100 chip.

