AI’s human protein database is a “big leap” for research





Patrick Gary

Last month, scientists released the most comprehensive database of proteins that make up the components of life. This is a milestone that observers have described as “radically changing biological research.”

Every cell in every organism is triggered to perform its function by a protein that provides constant instructions to maintain health and prevent infection.

Unlike the genome (the complete sequence of human genes that encode the life of a cell), the human proteome is constantly changing in response to genetic instructions and environmental stimuli.

Understanding how proteins work in cells, that is, how proteins ultimately “fold”, has fascinated scientists for decades.

However, determining the exact function of each protein by direct experimentation can be a daunting task.

In the last 50 years of research, only 17% of the amino acids of human proteome, a subunit of protein, have been obtained.

Researchers at Google’s DeepMind and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) have published a free online database of 20,000 proteins expressed by the human genome.

It also contained more than 350,000 proteins from 20 organisms, including bacteria, yeast, and mice that scientists rely on for their research.

To create the database, scientists used a state-of-the-art machine learning program that was able to accurately predict protein shape based on amino acid sequences.

Instead of spending months using millions of dollars of equipment, they trained the AlphaFold system with a database of 170,000 known protein structures.

The AI ​​then used an algorithm to accurately predict the shape of 58% of all proteins in the human proteome.

This has more than doubled the number of precision human protein structures that researchers have identified essentially overnight in 50 years of direct experimentation.

From genetic disease research and the fight against antimicrobial resistance to the engineering of more drought-resistant crops, the potential applications are enormous.

Protein folding problem

Paul Nurse, winner of the 2001 Nobel Prize in Medicine and director of the Francis Crick Institute, said Thursday’s announcement was “a major leap forward in biological innovation.”

“By making this resource freely and openly available, the scientific community can use collective knowledge to accelerate discovery and lead a new era of AI-enabled biology.” He said.

John McGeehan, director of the University of Portsmouth’s Center for Enzyme Innovation, said Alpha Fold revolutionized the field as the team was developing enzymes that could consume disposable plastic waste.

“It took months and years, but AlphaFold was on the weekend. I feel like I jumped at least a year earlier than yesterday,” he said.

The ability to predict protein shape from amino acid sequences using computers rather than experiments has already helped scientists in many fields of study.

AlphaFold has already been used in research on treatments for diseases that affect disproportionately in poor countries.

A US-based team is using AI prediction to study ways to overcome strains of drug-resistant strains.

Another group uses databases to better understand how SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, binds to human cells.

Venki Ramakrishnan, winner of the 2009 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, said Thursday’s study, published in Nature, was a “amazing advance” in biological research.

He said AlphaFold essentially solved the so-called “protein folding problem”. It has puzzled scientists for half a century, arguing that the 3D structure of a particular protein needs to be determinable from its amino acid sequence.

Given the astronomical large number of shapes that proteins can theoretically take, the problem of protein folding was partly one of its processing powers.

The task was so difficult that in 1969 US molecular biologist Cyril Levinsal used barbaric calculations to enumerate all possible proteinogenic constituents for a longer period of time than in the known cosmic era. It was famously theorized that it would take.

However, AlphaFold can perform a surprising amount of calculations per second, so there was no chance of problems when faced with AI and algorithms.

“It happened long before many people in the field predicted it,” Rama Krishnan said.

“It will be exciting to see many ways it can radically change biological research.”

pg / mh / gd

French media agency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techwireasia.com/2021/08/ais-human-protein-database-a-great-leap-for-research/

