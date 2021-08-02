Twitter rewards users who find bias in image cropping algorithms





In May, Twitter acknowledged that the saliency algorithm showed racial and gender prejudices, and abandoned it, stating that cropping images was the most common decision people make.

Twitter Inc has developed a bounty program to reward users who have identified biases in their platform’s image cropping algorithms.

A California-based social network introduced a saliency algorithm in 2018 aimed at cropping images in tweets. However, this feature was quickly criticized after several users blamed it for racial and gender prejudices.

Twitter acknowledged the same in early May and abolished the algorithm that stated that cropping images is the most common decision people make. The company has also released the code.

Today, the microblogging platform has introduced a program called the industry’s first algorithm bias bounty competition.

The company said in a statement that it was inspired by how the research and hacker communities helped the security community establish best practices for identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities to protect the general public. Stated.

It also states that its saliency mode and code will be shared again to generate a portion of the image, asking participants in the bounty program to create their own rating.

Twitter will announce the winners at the DEF CON AI Village hosted by Twitter on August 8th and will offer prizes starting at $ 1000. The jury of the program includes OpenAI research scientist Ariel Herber-Voss, Crypto Harlem founder Matteo, and security expert Peiter Zatko.

