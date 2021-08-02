AWS joins Singapore in quantum quest





LR: Professor Chen Tsuhan (NUS); Tan Lee Chu (AWS); Quek Gim Pew (Ministry of Defense); Chen Guan Yow (Economic Development Commission).

Credit: Offer

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will provide the National University of Singapore (NUS) with the development of new quantum communications and computing technologies.

Cloud vendors have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with higher education institutions to develop technology and explore potential industry applications for quantum capabilities.

AWS provides access to quantum computing through the Amazon Brakt offering. It is a fully managed quantum computing service designed to help researchers and developers begin using technologies that accelerate research and discovery.

The ideas behind quantum computing are now fairly well established. Unlike classical computing, which uses digital bits as a binary switch to perform calculations, quantum computing takes advantage of the anomalous properties of subatomic qubits or qubits to perform calculations.

Traditional computing relies on 1s and 0s, but qubits can be both 1s and 0s at the same time. Theoretically, this property allows calculations to work together on a large scale. This means that in reality, you can quickly process large amounts of data to solve problems that are too complex or time consuming for existing computers.

However, developing quantum algorithms and designing useful quantum applications requires new skills and potentially radically different approaches. This is where AWS is intervening.

Through Amazon Braket, AWS has three types of quantum hardware, including quantum annealing and gate-based systems built on superconducting cubics and trapped ions, and tools to run hybrid and classical algorithms. Provides access.

Amazon Brakets’ cross-platform development tools, on the other hand, are designed to provide a consistent experience, making it easy for users to find the best quantum computing technology for their applications without having to learn multiple development environments. I can.

The collaboration between AWS and NUS is undertaken by the Quantum Engineering Program (QEP), a national initiative launched in 2018 by the National University of Singapore (NRF), which aims to leverage quantum technology to solve real-world problems. It is being led. The program is hosted by NUS.

Read more AWS moves forward as the cloud market continues to grow exponentially

Quantum technology has been identified as an important technology area under the Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2025 Plan managed by NRF. The collaboration between QEP and AWS is expected to accelerate innovation and solution development in this area.

Under the new contract, AWS will support QEP in quantum computing research and project development, connecting to the National Quantum-Safe Network for quantum communications.

Areas covered by the MoU include the future commercialization of Singapore-designed quantum computing and communications technologies, along with joint organizations of academic, scientific and public outreach activities such as seminars, workshops and festivals. Includes developing applications that can support and identifying use cases. And a meeting.

Tan Lee Chew, ASEAN Managing Director of AWS’s global public sector, said Singapore has built up quantum technology expertise for many years. AWS is pleased to work with QEP to work directly with researchers, developers, governments and organizations to accelerate quantum innovation in Singapore.

Read more Cloud leaders vie for environmental praise as market spending surges

We are committed to experimenting and investigating technologies that may make quantum technology available to all customers and develop industry-focused solutions that solve meaningful customer challenges. is.

AWS is not the only cloud provider that offers access to quantum hardware and software platforms. For example, in February, Microsofts Azure Quantum, a public cloud ecosystem for building quantum computing applications, became available during the public preview phase.

In fact, Microsoft, Google, IBM, and many other technology companies are all using different approaches to develop quantum computers and quantum computing programming models.

A set of auxiliary services, including a classic computer-driven environment designed to emulate a quantum computer, also allows developers to test quantum algorithms without forking the quantum runtime of real quantum hardware. I was born around the possibilities.

Read More Isobar Serves Salesforce for Singapore Bread Supplier Phoon Huat

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://channelasia.tech/article/690213/aws-joins-singapore-on-quantum-quest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos