IKEA has just combined an air purifier and furniture and I really like it





Air purifiers have become more popular than ever since the pandemic blockade began. It is important to keep the air in your home clean, not only for comfort, but also for protection from viruses such as Covid-19. Air purifiers are also essential during the pollen season, improving nighttime sleep and removing pet skin from the air of people suffering from allergies.

So it’s no wonder IKEA continues to invest in the air purifier market and announces its latest model, STARKVIND (meaning strong winds). STARKVIND is a smart air purifier and a new addition to IKEA, a fast-growing smart home product. A side table design is also available to save space.

IKEA has released several smart home products in the past, but it doesn’t have a large selection. This shows how important the market is for air purifiers.

“For IKEA, smart homes are not gadgets. IKEA product owner Henrik Terrander of Sweden said:” That’s why we integrate air purification capabilities and technology. We are exploring the possibility of providing a great experience for our customers at home. “

STARKVIND is designed to cover up to 215 sq ft of room, not as impressive as any other room on the market, but better than IKEA’s already available FÖRN UFTIG, which covers up to 105 sq ft. It is excellent.

(Image credit: IKEA)

This is more than enough for a small bedroom, and in the side table design, STARKVIND technically doesn’t occupy extra space. In addition to the five fan speeds, it comes with an automatic mode that uses a built-in sensor to automatically adjust based on the level of impurities in the air. It also comes with a 3-filter system that the company says can capture everything from pet hair to pollen to volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as thinner and nail polish remover.

So what are the features of smart homes? STARKVIND can be used alone or connected to a TRÅDFRI gateway. From the TRÅDFRI gateway, you can control your air purifier using the IKEA Home smart app. You can check the air quality in the room with the app. This is useful for monitoring. You can also schedule the time to run the purifier so that it switches off when you are not at home.

A typical free-standing version of STARKVIND will also be available, but the side table design is much more interesting. This option allows you to actually incorporate an air purifier into your furniture. If space is limited or you don’t like the look of a typical air purifier, it’s a great idea.

“STARKVIND is a high-performance air purifier. When designing, we also needed a modern design that could adapt to lifestyle changes. People can choose based on their needs and preferences.”

STARKVIND will be available at IKEA in October 2021. The free-standing version is available in black and white for $ 129, and the side table design is $ 189 with a dark or light finish.

