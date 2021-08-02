Tech leaders think the workplace is inclusive, research says it’s not





Digital technology is entering every aspect of human life. Along with this, exclusive and biased output, such as bias and discrimination from AI-enabled systems, is becoming more and more common.

Technology teams that develop and deploy end-user interactive technologies are in increasing demand for increased diversity, fairness, and inclusiveness (DIE).

Registration >>

A recent study by the Capgemini Institute entitled “Keys to Designing Comprehensive Technology: Creating a Diverse and Comprehensive Technology Team” confirms the lack of comprehensiveness and diversity in the field of technology. increase.

The study was conducted on 1000 people working in the technical field. Of those surveyed, 500 were women and ethnic minorities around the world, and the other 500 were leadership executives leading large consumer companies in nine countries. The research team also spoke with 5,000 consumers, primarily women and people from ethnic minority communities.

Although there are many forms of discrimination such as exclusion by sexual orientation, disability, race, age, education, etc., in this study the Institute focused on two forms of exclusion: gender and ethnicity exclusion. I’m guessing.

Fear confirmed

Eighty-five percent of tech leaders feel they have succeeded in providing a comprehensive workplace, but only 19% of tech women and ethnic minority employees agree with their ideas. Only 16% of the people surveyed believe that they are a good part of the team. Most consumers surveyed are aware of technology-based discrimination in data and algorithms and confess that they have experienced it first hand.

The study also noted that this perception gap between junior executives and top leadership of the organization is much narrower for companies with a robust, inclusive and diverse work culture.

Why is DIE important to your business?

Diverse work environments are an important aspect of today’s work culture. First, it helps to retain and engage employees. According to one study, 83% of millennials consider it essential and are more engaged in their work when they know that the organization they work for fosters an inclusive culture. I feel that. In addition, it gives the employment authorities a wider sea of ​​candidates for choosing the right people for the job. Such comprehensive work practices have a spillover effect on profitability and profitability.

Related item

DIE also enhances creativity and innovation. An inclusive workplace means that a company tends to be about 1.7 times more creative than other companies.

All-inclusive workplace culture practice

This study suggested some practices for a more comprehensive workplace:

Equal growth opportunities in the workplace Prompt and equitable complaint response system for gender / ethnic discrimination that provides employees with a sense of belonging, inclusiveness, leadership and respect from colleagues Employees have a personal experience Shared comfort Leadership and peer issues. Trained and conscious leadership for inclusiveness.

For tech companies, an essential part of their business is producing products that are not biased. Research suggests several practices to make the company’s products comprehensive.

The idea of ​​creating a comprehensive product within an organization throughout the product development process. Assessment of the comprehensiveness of digital design and products. Several levels of checking and balance to minimize ethnic and gender-based exclusions. A specific level of end-user / consumer involvement in the product design and development process.

Organizations need to reduce algorithm bias by performing algorithmic and automated decision impact assessment analysis and screening and curating datasets used to train datasets.

Join the Telegram group. Join a fascinating online community. Join us here. Subscribe to our newsletter Share your email to get the latest updates and related offers. Meenal Sharma

I’m an undergraduate in journalism and love playing basketball and writing about finance and technology. I believe in the power of words.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://analyticsindiamag.com/majority-of-tech-leaders-think-their-workplace-is-inclusive-research-says-otherwise/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos