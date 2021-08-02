Bulova celebrates Apollo 15’s 50th anniversary with Lunar Pilot Limited Edition | WatchTime





From the mid-1950s to the 1970s, American watchmaker Bulova worked with NASA to provide timepieces and other timepieces with the brand’s signature Accutron tuning fork technology. One of the company’s most important historical contributions to the space program was the chrono worn on the moon by Colonel Dave Scott, commander of the Apollo 15 mission, 50 years ago today, August 2, 1971. It was a graph watch. For this milestone “Golden Anniversary”, Bulova has published a special edition of its watch with special gold details.

Bulova 50th Anniversary Moon Pilot Limited Edition

The 50th Anniversary Luna Pilot Limited Edition, like the steelcase version that preceded 2016, faithfully reproduces the original model worn on the Apollo 15 mission, specially designed for space travel, and provides oxygen. It features a chronograph that tracks the duration of the. , Battery power, and other life-sustaining onboard systems, and a case design that withstands changes in pressure, temperature, atmospheric conditions, and gravity. In this model, the 45 mm case is made of grade 5 titanium with a gold-tone crown and pushers. The gold color is reflected on the Tricompax dial, highlighting the central second hand, the subdial at 3, 6 and 9 o’clock, and the classic Bulova logo.

The gold-tone details of the watch include a chrono pusher and crown.

Behind the gold-tone screw-in case back with an image of an astronaut’s memorial relief on the moon, the case is equipped with Bulova’s unique UHF (ultra high frequency) quartz caliber, 262Hz. Beat with. It monitors a very high degree of timekeeping accuracy and loses only a few seconds a year. It also drives a continuous sweep second hand due to the stopwatch function, which is a rare feature of quartz chronograph watches. This watch has an AR coating on blue sapphire crystal and is attached to a supple gray leather NATO style strap.

The engraved case back has a limited edition number for the watch.

Limited to 5,000, each comes with a special storybook and commemorative NASA coins, and the Bulova 50th Anniversary Month Pilot Limited Edition costs $ 995.

The watch fits your wrist with a gray leather NATO strap.

