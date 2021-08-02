Square shares fall after announcing $ 29 billion postpaid transaction





Shares in financial services firm Square fell nearly 5% in pre-market transactions on Monday after announcing a $ 29 billion deal to buy the “buy now, pay later” company Afterpay.

Square, led by Twitter boss Jack Dorsey, announced a full-stock deal on Sunday night.

Melbourne-based Afterpay shares, listed on Sydney’s Australian Stock Exchange, surged nearly 20 percent in the news.

Square and Afterpay have a common purpose, Square CEO Dorsey said in a statement. We built our business to make our financial system fairer, more accessible and more comprehensive, and Afterpay built a credible brand in line with those principles.

This is Square’s largest transaction to date, and the company said it will help position the company to attract younger users who prefer the so-called “buy now, pay later” tendency over traditional lines of credit. rice field.

Afterpay allows customers to purchase products immediately and pay the price in four interest-free installments.

After the announcement of the afterpay acquisition, Square’s market value has fallen by nearly 5%. Google Finance

You will only be charged if you miss the automatic payment. This locks the account and says Afterpay is holding back the user’s debt.

With more than 16 million customers, Afterpay hasn’t made a profit yet because it prioritizes aggressive growth.

Installment loans, such as those offered by Afterpay, have long been used to buy high-value items, but online payment start-ups offer small services such as apparel, video games, and other types of online orders. I’m starting.

Another “buy now, pay later” app, Klarna, soared earlier this year, with a valuation of $ 45.6 billion, making it Europe’s most popular startup.

Shares in another financial company offering postpaid option Affirm surged more than 8% on news of the afterpay acquisition. This may suggest that investors see the sector as ripe for future transactions.

It is also reported that financial giants such as PayPal, Mastercard, American Express and JP Morgan already offer the “buy now, pay later” option or are considering entering this area.

Square is best known for its abundant white card readers that connect to phones and tablets that many small businesses use to easily process payments. Square said on Sunday that it plans to integrate Afterpay and optionally add smaller merchants that use the technology.

Square also said it plans to integrate Cash App, a popular digital payment service that allows money storage and remittances like Venmo, with Afterpay to allow loans to be paid via the app.

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and Twitter, said Square and Afterpay have a common purpose. MARCO BELLO / AFP via Getty Images

“Postpaid consumers can enjoy the benefits of cash apps financial tools such as money transfers, stock and bitcoin purchases, and Cash Boost,” Square added.

Square and Afterpay executives are expected to discuss the deal further at a conference call Monday morning.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Square also reported second-quarter earnings earlier than expected on Sunday. The company missed its earnings expectations, but posted a surprisingly strong net profit.

