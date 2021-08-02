Nintendo Switch OLED Hands-on Comparison Excellent Switch Console





The best Nintendo Switch Console (Photo: Nintendo)

GameCentral is playing with a new model of Nintendo Switch, does the improved screen really make a difference?

Since the beginning of the coronavirus, it has been impossible to organize previews of physical video games. From E3 to individual events in one game, there was nothing for over a year. The only alternative was an online event at Zoom or Discord. This typically involves watching pre-recorded footage and, in some cases, talking to the developer (or, more commonly, posting a question in a chat). The publisher has done its best, but nothing can be played except for some experiments with streaming.

I don’t know when that will change, and I don’t think publishers will. Traveling abroad, in particular, needs to be normalized before things get closer to their previous state. There is light at the end of the tunnel as I attended the first British press event since the pandemic began last week. It was a short event that didn’t involve new games or developers, but it was the first hint that things might be slowly returning to normal.

As you can imagine, this event was aimed at the new OLED model of the Nintendo Switch. It’s hard to say until you actually see it, but once you see it, there’s not much to say except whether the new screen will look good.The short answer to that is that it does, but read for a longer answer

To allow everyone to speed up, the OLED model was announced last month, but it’s not the less rumored Switch Pro. The existence of the Switch Pro is even more mysterious than it was before the OLED model was announced, but the important point is that the new hardware isn’t as powerful as the original hybrid Switch or handheld Switch Pro. is. Except for twice the storage space (64GB instead of 32GB), the interior is exactly the same, so there is no 4K or battery life extension.

Nintendo says nothing about Joy-Con, which has been redesigned to avoid drifting. This doesn’t necessarily mean that it isn’t, but it’s officially exactly the same. However, the dock is also visually different in that it has an Ethernet port for wired internet connectivity. It’s not something we could test at the event, but the main attraction of the new model is the new screen, which is 7 inches larger than both the original (6.2 inches) and Switch Lite (5.5 inches). ..

But the most important thing about the new screen is that it’s clearly OLED, not LCD. This means a much better definition of color, with improved contrast between light and dark colors, which in theory should pop out of the screen much more than older models. Fortunately, Nintendo doesn’t run out of colorful video games to test it. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda: Breath of the Wild is provided as proof that the new screen makes a difference.

And it doesn’t. A race on Rainbow Road from Mario Kart shows how good the new screen is, especially when seen running next to an older console model. Suddenly, the original color fades and looks faded, but the OLED feels vivid and clear. Even the more subdued colors of the Breath of the Wild look more vibrant. Anyone can tell the difference immediately. You’ll soon get used to it alone, but when you put it back next to your old console, you’ll suddenly feel it day or night.

We were not allowed to take pictures of ourselves whether it was a press event (Photo: Nintendo)

With the desired viewing angle, you can get a clear image even if you hold it close to 90 degrees. The speakers are also good and the bottom is easy to see. You can create a console and a much clearer soundscape.

Most of the main differences in the OLED model are focused on handheld mode, but the kickstand has also been completely redesigned to run the full length of the console. Not only that, it’s very convenient because it can be set to any angle, but it’s also very comfortable because the hinges are very soft and I’m very happy with the movement.

The dock also has a glossy interior, a more acrylic-style exterior, and rubber feet on the bottom, which also feels unexpectedly pleasing and feels amazing. The flap on the back to access the port is a removable lid, begging for loss, but overall the new dock looks much better than the original dock.

The OLED model comes in two colors. One is the same neon red and blue Joy-Cons as the original model, and the other is the white Joy-Cons (slightly off-white to actually see). It was what we were playing with and looked brilliantly stylish compared to the more colorful alternatives.

The kickstand is strangely fun to play with (Photo: Nintendo) What is the release date of the Nintendo Switch OLED model?

The Switch OLED model will be released on October 8th, but the two big questions here are whether it’s worth it and who exactly is aiming for it. With just 30 more water than the original model, it definitely was worth the money. All improvements are obvious pluses, and the only real problem is that it’s 309.99, 60 more than the Xbox Series S and only 140 less than the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

But what has become clear since it was revealed is that OLED is not intended for people who already have the original hybrid model. For those who only have Switch Lite or no Switch at all. In this case, it is by far the best choice of the three models. Super fans will want to upgrade anyway, but it’s only worth it if you play the console primarily in handheld mode, or primarily for online games.

Details: How to pre-order Game News Nintendo Switch OLED models

It seems that most of the Switch OLED models are already sold out in terms of pre-orders. Very both versions are out of stock, Amazon does not list it at all, and GAME asks you to sign up for an email to register your interests. At the time of this writing, Argos still has the neon red / blue version available for pre-order, but at the moment it is the only retailer in the UK that seems to have it.

In other words, OLED models will be very difficult to get from launch to perhaps Christmas. Like since the Nintendo Switch was first released. It’s not a major upgrade and isn’t advertised as such, but the OLED model is a positive improvement and we were happy to get it.

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

Please send an email to [email protected], leave a comment below and follow us on Twitter.

Details: Nintendo denies rumors of new Switch Pro and OLED claims

Details: Nintendo Switch OLED UK price is 31030 higher than the original model

Details: Nintendo Switch OLED has the same specifications as the original and cannot be 4K

Follow Metro Gaming on Twitter and email us at gamecentral @ metro.co.uk.

Check the game page for other stories like this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/08/02/nintendo-switch-oled-hands-on-comparison-the-superior-switch-console-15022615/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos