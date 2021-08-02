For $ 29 billion, Square overpays for postpay





Miami, FL-June 4: Jack Dorsey Creator, Co-Founder, Twitter Chairman and Co-Founder & … [+] Square CEO on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention, a cryptocurrency conference held at the Mana Convention Center in Winwood, Miami, Florida, on June 4, 2021. The crypto conference will be attended by 50,000 people and will be held from Friday, June 4th to June 6th. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Square, a payment processing company based in San Francisco, will use $ 29 billion worth of shares to acquire Afterpay, a provider of installment payment services based in Melbourne, Australia.

This casts doubt on my mind: why is Square slower than Square, paying nearly 30% of its market capitalization to a company that generated only 4% of its revenue in 2020?

I can’t figure out the answer and I’m thinking of a huge overpayment as a reason to sell the stock.

Square is enthusiastic about this deal. In a statement, Square co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey said: It is in line with these principles. You can better connect the Cash App and Seller ecosystems to bring more attractive products and services to merchants and consumers and regain their strength. “

Beyond the cry from Jim Cramer, I can’t see any reason to justify the 8% surge in Square shares.

(I have no financial interest in the securities mentioned in this post).

Square and postpaid second quarter results

Square fell short of analysts’ earnings expectations for the second quarter. According to MarketWatch, Square’s second-quarter revenue was $ 4.68 billion on August 1, up 144% year-on-year, but less than $ 350 million expected by analysts polled by FactSet.

According to MarketWatch, Squares Bitcoin revenue increased 207% to $ 2.72 billion and transaction revenue increased 81% to $ 1.23 billion. In addition, Squares adjusted earnings per share of 66 cents, 113% above analysts’ expectations.

Afterpay provides consumers with an installment credit service. The technology allows users to pay for goods in four interest-free installments while receiving the goods immediately. According to The Wall Street Journal, customers only pay if they miss an automatic payment. This is a breach of locking your account until your balance is repaid.

Its fast-growing, cash-sacrificing business represents a small part of the Squares business.

In 2020, Squares revenue increased 102% to $ 9.5 billion. The top line of postpaid $ 384 million, 4% of Squares, increased significantly by 97%. Postpaid negative free cash flow was $ 188 million, the highest of four years of FCF self-immolation.

What Square gets from postpay

According to the journal, one of the great attractions of afterpay is the ability to do business with young consumers who are becoming more cautious about traditional credit, Square said.

These consumers, especially hit by the Covid-19-related blockade, help crush many hospitality and casual jobs and generate most of their postpaid income. This is because the retailer pays the company a fixed percentage of each consumer order plus a fixed fee.

Afterpay succeeded where Square did not succeed. As the Journal wrote, in 2017, the company began offering lending options to consumers through business clients that use Square to send and manage invoices. However, the service never actually started.

Square aims to combine Afterpays’ installment loan technology with Cash App, a digital payment service that allows people to save and transfer money. Squares Cash App is for consumers

According to the journal, deposit pandemic stimulus checks, send money to friends and family, buy online with a Cash App debit card, and buy Bitcoin and stock through Cash App Investing.

Square expects Afterpay customers to be able to use the Cash App to pay installment loans and find merchants that offer Afterpay loans.

I wonder if that additional revenue is sufficient to offset the decline in future Cash App revenue due to the end of the stimulus check that accompanies the end of the pandemic.

How much is Square overpaying for afterpay?

Why partner with Afterpay instead of paying $ 29 billion to get a premium of 31% of market value?

Given that afterpay is burning in cash, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where this expensive transaction rewards itself.

There are two possibilities.

Square can reduce postpaid costs, generate sufficient revenue and generate positive net cash flow. In theory, sufficient additional cash flow from current dollar trading could be more than offsetting the $ 29 billion transaction price. Afterpay adds so much revenue to Squares’ top line that Square could significantly exceed analysts’ earnings forecasts and boost stock prices.

The numbers don’t seem to make either option seem viable. After all, Cash App has 40 million active transaction users, while Afterpay has 3.6 million users.

Squares revenue will increase if all CashApps users sign up for Afterpay. Is it realistic?

Perhaps after all, the installment industry is very competitive and afterpay is not the basis for solid regulation. As the Journal pointed out, some banks now offer installment plans for purchases. [And] PayPal PYPL Pay-in-4 products mimic afterpay in that shoppers can pay in four interest-free installments, but they are cheaper than afterpay for merchants.

If such competition does not threaten afterpay, regulatory oversight may be increased. Afterpay is not subject to the same regulations as it obscures the definition of a loan under some US law. The journal wrote that California reached an afterpay and settlement last April over saying it was illegal.

I don’t know how much Square is paying for afterpay, but whatever the amount, the revenue and cash flow from the transaction will be 30% of the market value in exchange for a money-burning business that adds just four. I don’t know how to offset the giving. Percentage of that revenue.

