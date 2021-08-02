Telegram update allows 1,000 viewers to group video calls, improve video messages, and enable screen sharing with voice





The new Telegram update will significantly increase the number of people who can participate in group video calls. The secure messaging platform allows up to 1,000 viewers in a single video call and stabilizes the number of stations to 30. This update adds new features such as allowing users to share their screen with voice on all video calls, including one-on-one. -One call. Telegram has also improved the way users consume video content and send video messages. Apart from these, Telegram has added some clever tricks to Android and iOS apps, such as screen sharing, to increase engagement.

One of the most important additions to Telegram includes the ability to make video calls with up to 1,000 viewers. As introduced in the last update of the instant messaging app, there are still 30 people who can broadcast video. The company said in a blog post that it is working to further increase the limit on the number of people who can participate in group video calls.

“To start Group Video Hangouts, create a voice chat from the admin group’s info page (Android menu) and then turn on the video,” reads the blog post.

Telegram has also updated its video messaging capabilities to increase resolution. Users can also tap the video message to expand to a larger audience. In addition, tapping the expanded message pauses the message and allows the user to fast forward or rewind the selected video message. During recording, the device’s audio continues to play and is recorded in the video message. In addition, users will be able to use the pinch-to-zoom feature while recording video messages from the rear camera.

Users can now choose the speed at which they want to watch the video. Telegram has added support for 0.5x, 1x, 1.5x, and 2x video playback speeds. Android and iOS users can change the video playback speed by tapping the three dot icon in full screen mode.

Other new features added to the instant messaging app include the ability to share timestamps, first introduced in 2019. Users can place timestamps on videos or YouTube links so that recipients can jump to the moment they want to see them. Users can now copy and share links with others by holding down the time stamp.

Another important feature added to Telegram is the ability to share voice and screen on all video calls, including one-on-one calls. Users can select the cameras they want to broadcast and even share screen content. You can use the video previewer to see the audio and video before moving to live.

You can now automatically delete messages. Telegram has added the ability to delete messages after a month, adding to the existing options for a day and a week. Instant messaging apps allow users to draw, stickers and text images and videos more accurately. As the user magnifies the photo and draws details, the brush size is automatically reduced. The desktop app also has the ability to crop, rotate, flip, and add drawings and stickers to the image. You can also send the image as an uncompressed file.

Passcode animations have been added along with passcode recovery and reminders. Telegram offers users a new “password reset” option in case they forget their password. This works even if the user does not have a recovery email.

The Android message sending animation has also been improved. It was introduced on iOS in the last update. Other new features in iOS include improved camera integration into the app, selection of multiple recipients to transfer messages to, and animated emoji.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/apps/news/telegram-update-video-calls-1000-viewers-messages-screen-share-playback-speed-photo-editor-android-ios-desktop-2500498 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos