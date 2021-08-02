Shake To Skip: Klipsch’s new earphone sense head gesture





Today, Klipsch launches the latest true wireless earphone, the $ 299 Klipsch T5 IIANC. As the name implies, these are Klipsch’s first true wireless earphones with active noise canceling (ANC). But what makes these earphones unique is that they can sense head movements and use them to control phone functions such as accepting and rejecting calls.

These gestures are made possible by Klipsch’s partnership with Bragi, a company you may have heard before. Bragi was an early innovator of true wireless space, launching the $ 299 Bragi Dash in 2016. These earphones were equipped with sensors and onboard memory that enabled a variety of features such as fitness tracking. At the time, Bragi was too focused on functionality and felt that simplicity alone wasn’t enough. In 2021, Bragi used lessons learned from Dash and Dash Pro to develop Bragi iOS, a customizable gesture detection software that Klipsch has incorporated into the T5 IIANC and Klipsch Connect apps.

Within the Connect app, there is a section where you can assign a “Bragi Move”. It currently consists of a nod of the head and a sway of the head. When you receive a call, you can nod to accept it or shake your head to reject it. Shake your head while playing music to skip to the next track.

Is this better than just tapping the earphones? I think it depends on how often you tend to find yourself occupying your hand. It certainly isn’t a replacement for earphones that can talk hands-free to voice assistants like Amazon Echo Buds, Google Pixel Buds A-Series, or Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro, but it’s more discrete. : Not everyone wants to bark at Siri Answer the phone in the middle of a busy gym. Klipsch expects to update the app over time to allow for more gestures and controls.

Bragi OS also enables a feature called Bragi Sidekicks. This is a handy feature, such as automatically enabling transparent mode when you pause music, which you can customize within the app and turn it on and off. Transparent mode is an increasingly common feature in wireless earphones, and Klipsch believes it has found a way to improve it. Its noise shield technology monitors external sounds while using transparent mode, recognizing the surroundings and automatically trying to cancel particularly loud sounds.

When it comes to the sound quality of the T5 II ANC, Klipsch is seeking help from another third party. Adjusted the sound of the earphones using Dirac’s HD sound technology. According to Dirac, HD sounds can help supplement the many ways that earphone components can “color” the sound you hear, so changes from the original recording may be introduced. Another potential advantage of Dirac’s technology is that you can listen to more music at lower volume levels, reducing the likelihood of noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL).

When I tried Dirac’s technology on other headphones like the Beats Solo 3, I found that I preferred the Beats factory-tuned sound method. If the same is true for the T5 II ANC, you can always turn off HD sound using the Connect app.

Getting a good fit is also key to sound quality, ANC performance, and the ability to listen at lower volume levels. Klipsch includes six sizes of silicone eartips to maximize your chances of getting a good seal and a comfortable fit. The earphones are IPX4 protected, but do not expose the charging case to moisture.

The battery life claimed by the T5 II ANC is comparable to the AirPods Pro with the ANC on. It takes 5 hours to charge with earphones, and 20 hours in total including the capacity of the charging case. However, disabling ANC is a significant improvement. It takes 7 hours on a single charge and 28 hours in total in the case. Speaking of charging cases, Klipsch maintains a design inspired by the iconic metal Zippo lighter, but has added wireless charging via a rubber film at the bottom.

With the introduction of the T5 II ANC, Klipsch continues its partnership with the British racing mark McLaren. The overall functionality of the $ 349 T5 II ANC McLaren Edition is the same as a regular T5 II ANC, but with McLaren’s unique papaya orange color scheme. A treatment inspired by the racing of the charging case. A rubber strip with a tire tread pattern runs around the outer edge while the body is made from carbon fiber. This is the same material used to keep the F1 car chassis as light and rigid as possible.

The additional $ 50 for the McLaren Edition is more than just cosmetics. It comes with its own dual-position Qi charging mat and the charging case uses NuCurrent wireless charging technology. Klipsch claims that this combination charges McLaren Edition twice as fast as other wireless charging earphone cases.

Both standard T5 IIANC and T5 II ANC McLaren editions are available today on Klipsch.com.

