Steam Deck: Welcome surprise from Valve, with catch





What is Half-Life 3 taking so long?

Yes, Valve last year provided Half-Life Alyx, a virtual reality (VR) -based sequel. This was honestly groundbreaking in the VR scene. But other than that, Valve claims it doesn’t draw the right conclusions for the popular series.

We were all wondering why it was. And at least one of the reasons why there is no true HL sequel has recently become clear. PC game giants seem to be more or less obsessed with hardware rather than software. And that hardware is really a beast. That is, if you do not choose to buy entry-level iterations.

The best mobile games

One of the worst things about mobile games is the lack of tactile feedback. Some people prefer Generation Z, especially for the very popular PubG Mobile and many other games where the tactile touch-based input model has proven to be very viable. ..

However, as a member of Generation X, I grew up happy with the feedback I got from the buttons on my PlayStation controller, PC keyboard, GameBoys, and all the other goodies. So good tactile feedback is what makes games, games for me.

This is where Steam Deck comes into play.

Nintendo has had unprecedented success with Switch. The switch has been four years old and has just recently undergone a half-finished upgrade. But given the infamous Nintendo tax, everyone knows that owning a switch is a pain in your wallet. This means the premium that Japanese companies impose on the same product compared to other platforms. Switch versions of existing games usually tend to be sold at higher prices.

I am also the owner of the switch and, like any other switch owner, it is my vow to complain about the high prices of the e-shop.

Again, this is where Valve intervenes.

You will see the Steam Deck handheld in front of your laptop (credit: Valve)

The Steam Deck is designed in a very switch-like way, so as many converts as possible will feel at home when they buy it. Large screen in the center, tactile buttons on the sides, analog sticks, and other buttons. Two trackpads and a back button are offered as a bonus.

What makes the Steam deck so attractive is the fact that you can play any Steam game in your library directly from your internal drive in both handheld and docking modes. The good thing about the Steam Marketplace is that it’s usually the cheapest option to buy a game, so any game you buy during the Steam discount will be playable on that monster on your device. It’s obviously a perfect beast when it comes to muscles, so I think it’s appropriate to call it a monster. Powered by Taiwanese silicon maker RDNA2 graphics, it’s a complete powerhouse with a 4-core, 8-thread AMD Zen 2 chipset running clock speeds in the 2.4 GHz to 3.5 GHz range and 16 GB of RAM. .. Given that Nintendo has achieved both graphic fidelity and playability with Switch’s outdated hardware, it’s no surprise that you can enjoy the right PC-grade games on the go.

Nevertheless, like many things in life, the story has another side, which is a bit tough.

Please enter the eMMC

The Steam deck will be available in three models: an entry-level 64 GB model for $ 399, a mid-tier 256 GB model for $ 529, and a high stakes 512 GB model for $ 649.

Steam deck purchase option (credit: Valve)

The middle tier model seems to offer the best value for your spending, and the top tier model offers the best experience you have on your device.

But unfortunately, the only problem with entry-level models is not just 64GB of storage. If you don’t play heavy games on storage like Call of Duty Warzone, you’ll need a whopping 175 GB to install (except, of course, endless updates that typically exceed 20 GB). However, the type of storage provided by entry-level devices is so disappointing that it can sometimes be disheartening.

eMMC is a very slow type of storage. The theoretical limit for eMMC storage is 400MB per second, but take the theory very seriously here. There is no doubt that most buyers will not be able to enjoy such speeds with eMMC. Especially during gameplay, demanding titles, or multitasking.

I sincerely hope that Valve will be able to provide budget-conscious gamers with ultra-fast NVMe SSD drives in entry-level models, just like high-spec gamers.

Even the middle-class model can only understand the difficulty of buying it at a price that is $ 130 higher than the base model. We usually live in countries that have volatile currencies and impose relatively high taxes on imported technology. So waiting for a likely price cut is a good idea for now, and given the fact that the world is still upset by the effects of the chip crisis, finding a Steam deck is probably not that easy. .. Like the endless impossibility of finding a PlayStation 5 that Scalper doesn’t have. Valve currently accepts reservations for Steam decks through the Steam Marketplace, but only users with US, Canadian, EU, and UK accounts can make device reservations and will begin shipping in December of this year. Will be scheduled.

The devices that Valve sells are based on the cheapest PC gaming market to date, so Valves’ decent surprises are unwelcome. The device is promising because it’s set up on a much cheaper and more powerful Nintendo Switch. But the only advice I can give is if I might: Perhaps consider waiting for a price cut to buy a Steam deck and wait for the content to load, so yours Stay away from the eMMC model for mental health It can lead to severe fatigue over time. I’m sure Valve has made some optimizations on how eMMC storage handles things and everything, but it’s still a very outdated storage technology that can’t technically meet the needs of most modern games. Wait for the entry-level Steam deck to work. But it’s clear that SSDs are important. Can you enjoy Black Mesa’s terrifying corridor in the third iteration of the Half-Life series on Steam Deck itself? Well, Valve is holding back our expectations, so it may have to wait a bit longer.

